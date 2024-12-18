I create mesmerizing light trail effects in my product photos just using my phone's torch

When it comes to shooting frames with a creative touch, extending the exposure time opens up a world of possibilities for different ways to give your images a unique twist. By strategically employing a light source and incorporating it into the scene, we can produce captivating, distinctive light trails that not only add a new aesthetic dimension to the frame but also highlight the subject.

Get creative To take this technique to the next level, you can change the color of your light source by attaching a colored foil, which can significantly influence the visual result of the scene. Another creative tip is to attach paper templates with a distinctive cut-out shape, such as a star or a heart.

While many photographic techniques are straightforward, this technique not only requires you to balance the exposure settings but also to develop a feeling for the shutter speed and the light and its movement. The speed of the movements and accuracy are key to making the object stand out so it is important to become accustomed to the impact of shutter speed and light movement. You can try different settings and speeds until you get a feeling for this technique’s impact.

All you need for this tutorial is a still subject and a light source, such as a small LED light or even your smartphone’s torch. Objects with a reflective surface like glass offer a bigger potential as the reflections will add a special touch. You can also use the light source to light through them to introduce extra depth.

While experimenting with this technique is enjoyable, it’s essential to remain focused on the objective, which is to unleash creativity while emphasizing the subject.

Before and after

Before: This simple setup shows the product as it is with no special touches. As such, the image is a little sparse and doesn’t really draw the viewer in (Image credit: Kim Bunermann/ Future)

Final: Capturing the scene with a long exposure while introducing light trails makes the subject stand out with a unique and individual style (Image credit: Kim Bunermann/ Future)

Shooting steps

1. Set the scene

(Image credit: Kim Bunermann/ Future)

To achieve the best results with your light trails, place the object against a dark or contrasting background. Position your selected object a few centimeters in front of the background to allow you to paint trails around it.

2. Keep hands free

(Image credit: Kim Bunermann/ Future)

When working alone you must be able to move the light source. Ensure that your camera is securely attached to a tripod and perfectly aligned. Pay close attention to the spirit level of your tripod and activate the in-camera grid for precision.

3. Set the values

(Image credit: Kim Bunermann/ Future)

As we are working with long exposures, shoot in M mode. Dial in your settings and choose a closed aperture of f/11 or higher to keep the object sharp. For starters, select a shutter speed of about 15 seconds and choose a low ISO value.

4. Avoid vibrations

(Image credit: Kim Bunermann/ Future)

To avoid camera shake, use the self-timer option instead of pressing the shutter button. Also, deactivate the Silent Shooting option, so that you can clearly hear when the shutter clicks and know when to stop moving the light source.

5. Make it dark

(Image credit: Kim Bunermann/ Future)

To ensure clear and vibrant light trails, it’s essential to work in a dark environment. This allows the camera to only capture the light you are introducing. Before switching off any additional lights, make sure that the camera is focused on the subject.

6. Trust the process

(Image credit: Kim Bunermann/ Future)

Press the shutter, get in position and smoothly move the light around the object or shine the light through the object to enhance the impact. Take some test shots and analyze the results to get a feel for the exposure and light movement needed.

