5-minute photo tips: activate grid lines to instantly improve your composition

Improves: Composition

The composition of a photograph is a critical factor that can either make or break the image. However, when taking pictures in busy areas – such as in the middle of a big city – this aspect often gets overlooked.

While it is possible to change the composition of your photographs with cropping in the editing process, this approach comes at the potential cost of a loss in image size and quality.

Rule of thirds grid (Image credit: Future)

With the in-camera composition guidelines you can achieve a perfect composition straight away, even handheld on the go, without any compromise. Many camera brands provide a rule of thirds grid as standard, as well as more advanced guides with additional lines that you can apply to any scene.

Square grid (Image credit: Future)

Look for the Grid Line features in the Display settings. Having the ability to view these lines as an overlay is vital for photographic genres such as architecture or coastal photography, as non-straight lines and horizons can lower the image quality and the viewer’s experience.

Diagonal & square grid (Image credit: Future)

With the help of these guides, you will encourage yourself to think more creatively by changing positions and perspectives. The in-camera guidelines are not only helpful in enhancing your compositions, but they also serve as a great way to train and build your photographic skills. A useful tip is to always keep a particular grid option active to focus your mind on the composition.

Examples

(Image credit: Jignesh Chavda)

Visual balance

The straight lines are crucial for creating a sense of harmony within the image composition.

(Image credit: Jignesh Chavda)

Compose with strategy

By incorporating the rule of thirds, the subject is positioned off-center to create a more visually pleasing photo,

This article originally appeared in <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=2961&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.magazinesdirect.com%2Faz-magazines%2F6936439%2Fdigital-photographer-magazine-subscription.thtml" data-link-merchant="magazinesdirect.com"">Digital Photographer, a monthly magazine, and the kitbag essential for pros, enthusiasts, and amateurs alike! Inside, you'll find practical guides, shooting tips, and techniques from working photographers, plus all the latest industry news.

You might be interested in our video explaining what is the rule of thirds, as well as our explainer on what is exposure in photography.