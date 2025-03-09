Photographer ‘dreams big’ using his graphic design background to craft mind-bending, dream-like images

In dreams, anything is possible. This sentiment is what Mexico-based photographer and artist Felix Hernandez tries to convey in his digital paintings.

Felix is a 51-year-old graphic designer, photographer, digital and miniature artist, based in Cancun, Mexico. He’s a husband and father of two, and his life revolves around a passion for creating impactful visuals. He started 20 years ago with commercial photography for local businesses but shifted focus about a decade ago, merging his love of toys and scale models with digital image manipulation. This quickly garnered the attention of the photography community and big brands around the world.

"My day begins early, around 7am. After a quick bath, a simple breakfast and a short drive to my studio just five minutes from home, I start my workday with a cup of coffee. I spend the next two hours catching up on emails and social media before diving into creative work by 10am. Whether I’m building a new scene, shooting, or working on postproduction at my desktop, I’m always fully immersed in the creative process.

"At my photography studio, I specialize in “creative photography,” focusing on scale models and dioramas, blending practical effects with digital art. This fusion of disciplines has given rise to my unique visual language, which I call ‘Dreamphography’.

"To me, photography is more than capturing reality – it’s about bringing the ideas and dreams from my mind into visual form. The most important photo is the one I’m working on, and my best is the one I’ll create tomorrow.

(Image credit: Felix Hernandez)

(Image credit: Felix Hernandez)

"I thrive on experimentation and constantly challenge myself. Though I may not be an expert in any one field, my broad knowledge fuels my creativity. I embrace failure as a stepping stone to success.

"I’m driven by my dreams – not in the pursuit of lofty ambitions, but by using them as a source of inspiration. I don’t just “dream big”; I “dream small” and act on it.

"My singular ambition is to create. The more I create, the more fulfilled I feel. Growth, recognition, and success follow naturally when you dedicate yourself to what you love over time."

Felix's pro kit for dream-like digital paintings

(Image credit: Canon)

"The Canon EOS R5 C is my go-to powerhouse for both photography and video. In the studio, its high-resolution 45MP sensor allows me to create large, crisp images with stunning detail. One of my favourite features is the quick switch to a dedicated video mode, offering plenty of options and without heating issues. The rotating screen is invaluable for shooting from tricky angles. I also use my Canon EF-EOS R mount adapter so I can seamlessly use my old EF glass, too."

2. Canon TS-E 24mm f3.5L II

(Image credit: Canon)

"The Canon EF 24mm TS-E tilt-shift lens is a game-changer for my miniature photography. Its tilt-shift functionality allows for precise perspective and depth of field control, so I can make sure straight lines remain straight. As a wide 24mm lens, it captures expansive scenes with sharpness and clarity and delivers exceptional image quality and creative flexibility. It’s such a valuable addition to my toolkit that I use it to create most of my images."

3. Laowa 24mm Periprobe T14 2X

(Image credit: Laowa)

"The Laowa 24mm Macro Probe lens is an amazing tool for videographers. It offers a unique perspective for macro shots. Its long, slender design allows you to get incredibly close to subjects, capturing intricate details that are otherwise unreachable. The lens features a wide-angle view, providing greater depth of field (f/14 to f/40) and context for macro footage. I use this lens mostly for video shots."

4. Wacom Cintiq Pro 24 tablet

(Image credit: Felix Hernandez)

"I have been using Wacom Cintiq drawing tablets for more than a decade. For my post-production process and workflow, it has been a game changer. It gives me precise and full control over my images when I’m using digital brushes or making complex masks. It features a stunning 4K display with exceptional colour accuracy with customizable ExpressKeys that make my work easier and faster."

5. Godox S60

(Image credit: Felix Hernandez)

"The Godox S60 is a versatile and powerful LED light designed for both photography and videography. What I love about this light, and find pretty useful, is the adjustable beam (focus light) that allows very precise lighting control. In addition, I can attach dedicated lenses that will focus the light further. I can also attach a ‘gobo’ or other accessory to sculpt the light exactly how I need it. I have four of the S60 lights in my studio so I can position them around the frame and light it like a filmset."

6. PMI Gear SmokeGENIE

(Image credit: Felix Hernandez)

"The SmokeGENIE from PMI Gear is a tool designed for creating smoke effects in a variety of settings. It’s great for both still images and video to create practical SFX. It’s battery-powered and produces a dense, long-lasting smoke. It’s pretty compact so the portable design makes it easy to use and place it in tight spaces, while the adjustable output allows for precise control over the smoke density and flow. It’s a must-have item for anyone looking to shoot miniature scenes."

And here's a few of our favorite shots Felix Hernandez has crafted using the listed kit above as well as in-camera and post-processing skills in equal measure. The results are simply breath taking.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Felix Hernandez) (Image credit: Felix Hernandez) (Image credit: Felix Hernandez) (Image credit: Felix Hernandez)

