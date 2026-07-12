A hidden cave frames the Milky Way and vibrant nebulae above the sea

This photograph, Galaxy on the Rise, was captured in Tenerife, the Canary Islands, where the photographer spent nearly four hours searching for a hidden cave that proved remarkably difficult to find.

"I'm always drawn to locations that feel unique and relatively undiscovered, and this cave was a perfect example," says astrophotographer Anastasia Gulova, reflecting on the image that has now been selected for Capture the Atlas 2026 Milky Way Photographer of the Year collection.

The search became even more demanding due to intense heat and powerful winds, which pushed the photographer against the surrounding rocks. Almost abandoning the attempt, Gulova finally located the cave that would become the foreground for one of her most memorable Milky Way images.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

How 'Galaxy on the Rise' was captured

"As a stills camera, the Canon EOS R5 is still one of Canon's finest products ever. It’s the perfect amalgamation of the earlier EOS R’s form, the EOS 5D’s function, and the professional-grade autofocus of the EOS-1D X," states DCW's Editor in Chief James Artaius (Image credit: James Artaius / Digital Camera World)

Gear: Canon EOS RP Astro-modified (for sky), Canon EOS R5 (for foreground), Tamron 35mm f/1.4 SP Di USD, Canon EF 16-35mm f/4L IS USM

Accessories: Leofoto Ranger, Sky Watcher Sky Adventurer Pro 2i, VF foto white mist filter

Exposure: Sky: Pano 1 row x 6 panels x 4 frames at 60sec, 35mm, f/1.8, ISO 800; Foreground: Pano 1 row x 6 panels at 60sec, 16mm, f/4, ISO 100 (focus stacking + bracketing)

Photographer and journalist Matthew Richards says, "Providing a useful zoom range that’s especially good for landscapes, the EF 16-35mm f/4L IS USM bolsters these credentials with extensive weather sealing and a lightweight construction" (Image credit: Future)

"The conditions made the process demanding," Gulova explains. "Intense heat combined with powerful winds made movement difficult, at times pushing me against sharp rocks.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"After nearly giving up and heading back, I finally came across the cave, a moment that made the entire search worthwhile.

"Capturing the image proved just as challenging. Composing and shooting the panoramic foreground required careful positioning, while properly illuminating the upper section of the cave was particularly difficult.

"To manage this, I used focus stacking across different planes, including the upper edge, the horizon and the lower foreground, all in near-total darkness, where the brief blue hour offered little assistance.

"With the Milky Way sitting low on the horizon, bringing out its color and detail required additional effort in both capture and processing.

"In the end, the result reflects not only the scene itself, but also the persistence and experience behind it, making it especially meaningful."

You might also like...

Capturing stunning images of the night sky and space starts with having the right gear. Check out our guides to the best cameras for astrophotography and the best lenses for astrophotography.

Looking for competitions to enter? Here are 10 global photo contests now open for entries from July 2026 to January 2027.