Get up to 75% off of some of the best photography books of all time in the Taschen sale!

Industry-leading photography and art book publisher Taschen has just launched its 'Taschen Sale,' offering up to 75% off selected books from February 6 to February 9.

Sales like this don't come around very often, and if, like myself, you are an avid collector of photography books, this beats the Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day deals combined. Photography books are a greater investment in my photography development than a new lens or camera, and the work published by Taschen is a constant inspiration.

Renowned works by photography icons such as David Bailey, Peter Lindbergh, Annie Leibovitz, and Sebastião Salgado are all available at a discounted rate from the Taschen website. Below, I've picked out some highlights that will almost certainly make it into my checkout basket!

On Fashion Photography (XL) by Peter Lindbergh: was $100 now $49.99 at TASCHEN Was £80 Now £39.99



Peter Lindbergh is my favorite photographer of all time and if you haven't checked out his work, I highly recommend doing so. Taschen has several of his greatest books on sale, but On Fashion Photography is an absolute cracker. Available in a range of sizes, this book takes a look through the lens of a pioneering photographer who captured the world his way and transformed the fashion photography genre forever.

Annie Leibovitz (XXL) by Annie Leibovitz: was $150 now $79.99 at TASCHEN Was £120 Now £69.99 Annie Leibovitz is one of the most renowned portrait photographers of all time, and this collection of work represents the very best. Leibovitz's work is often associated with a particularly refined Hollywood aesthetic today, however, a lot of her earlier work was extremely conceptual and brought out the personality of her celebrity subject. This book represents both in a large formatted art book.

Taschen publishes some of the best coffee table books of all time and this sale brings the price point down significantly. There are many books I haven't mentioned here that are available in several sizes and formats, which also help to bring the price down and lower the barrier to entry.

Collecting photography books can be an expensive hobby and a hurdle for many, this is a fantastic opportunity to start off your collection today!

You might also like

Check out our guides to the best books on photography and the best coffee table books.