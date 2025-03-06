Explore Mars with an archive of NASA’s best-ever images in a new Taschen book

Every Mars lander has at least one Earthbound twin, an engineering model on which operators test commands before sending them to Mars. Before landing, operations tests are conducted in Earth deserts. Carl Sagan, a member of the Viking team, stands next to the model during one of those tests in 1980.

Few celestial bodies have captured the human imagination quite like Mars. A beacon of both mystery and possibility, the Red Planet has long been the subject of speculation, from ancient mythology to modern-day space exploration.

Now, Mars. Photographs from the NASA Archive, a stunning new release from publisher Taschen, invites us on an extraordinary visual journey through six decades of NASA’s pioneering missions, showcasing the planet’s breathtaking landscapes, its geological wonders, and the relentless search for signs of life.

From the grainy but historic first close-up images taken by Mariner 4 in 1965 to the high-resolution masterpieces captured by contemporary rovers, this book brings together hundreds of the most awe-inspiring photographs ever taken of Mars. Through NASA’s extensive archives, we see ancient riverbeds, extensive dust storms, and towering volcanoes; features strikingly similar to Earth’s, yet undeniably alien. The images tell a story not just of a planet, but of our deep and ever-growing curiosity about what lies beyond our own world.

On July 31, 1976, just days after Viking 1 dropped its lander safely to the surface of Mars, engineers commanded the orbiter to take this picture-postcard oblique view of Olympus Mons—the dark volcano surrounded by clouds. The saturation and contrast have been pushed to extremes in order to make the photo suitable for television broadcast. (Image credit: © NASA/JPL-Caltech)

Beyond its visual spectacle, Mars. Photographs from the NASA Archive is enriched with essays by some of the most influential minds in planetary science. Contributors include NASA’s former Chief Scientist James P. Green, Chief Engineer Rob Manning, and Smithsonian curator Margaret Weitekamp, among others. Even celebrated poet Nikki Giovanni lends her voice to the book, adding a lyrical touch to the scientific narrative. Their insights bring depth to the imagery, illuminating the latest research and reflecting on the cultural and historical significance of our fascination with Mars.

For anyone with a love of astrophotography, space exploration, or simply the beauty of the unknown, this book is an essential addition to any collection. Taschen has once again curated a volume that is as informative as it is visually capturing, a testament to the artistry of scientific discovery.

When the Mars Exploration Rover Spirit landed in Gusev Crater in January 2003, scientists set their sights on a set of peaks they named Columbia Hills, which appeared to be a different type of rock from the crater floor, hoping it would contain bedrock with a record of Mars’s wetter history. Spirit completed this panoramic view from a point informally named “Larry’s Lookout” on March 2, 2005, the 413th day of its mission, halfway through its ascent. (Image credit: © NASA/JPL-Caltech/CornellUniversity)

A crescent view of Mars captured by the Viking 2 orbiter in 1976. A bright edge to the disk is the sun filtering through dust and ice crystals. In the wintry south, morning frost fills Hellas basin. (Image credit: © NASA/JPL-Caltech/EmilyLakdawalla)

Whether you’re a space enthusiast or an armchair explorer, Mars. Photographs from the NASA Archive offers a rare and mesmerizing glimpse into the world of our neighboring planet, one that has captivated us for centuries and will continue to do so for generations to come.

With recent headlines buzzing about U.S. President Donald Trump’s renewed call to plant an American flag on Mars, this book feels more timely than ever. Although the logistics of a manned mission remain firmly in the realm of future possibilities, Mars. Photographs from the NASA Archive reminds us that for now, the closest we can get to setting foot on the Red Planet is through the stunning images captured by NASA’s robotic pioneers.

Priced at $70 / £50, this multilingual edition (English, French, German) is available now. It’s time to embark on a voyage to the Red Planet –no rocket required!

The cover of Mars. Photographs from the NASA Archive (Image credit: Taschen)

