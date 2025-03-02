The powerful legacy of Edward S. Curtis' photographs of the Indigenous peoples of North America in a stunning new book

Few photographic works are as ambitious, or debated, as Edward S. Curtis’ documentation of the Indigenous peoples of North America.

Between 1907 and 1930, Curtis published The North American Indian, a 20-volume collection of portfolios and texts featuring over 2,000 illustrations and extensive ethnographic records. Now, Taschen presents a stunning new edition of his photographic work, offering a beautifully crafted clothbound book with a slipcase that celebrates both the artistic and historical significance of this monumental archive.

(Image credit: Edward S. Curtis)

Curtis (1868–1952) dedicated his life to preserving the cultural heritage of Indigenous communities, photographing over 80 tribes across the continent. His expeditions took him from the sun-scorched Mojave Desert to the frozen tundras of Alaska, traversing extreme conditions to produce more than 40,000 images. Beyond photography, he also made audio recordings of languages, songs, and oral histories to document traditions he feared were vanishing.

Taschen states, "Without Edward S. Curtis, we would hardly know a thing about the rites of the Hopi in America’s Southwest, nor be able to picture the Qagyuhl winter dancers, or have any idea of the ceremonies on Nunivak Island".

(Image credit: Edward S. Curtis)

His work, although undoubtedly a vast cultural record, has also been met with controversy. Curtis' images, while undeniably striking, have been criticized for presenting a romanticized vision of Indigenous life. He often staged scenes, provided subjects with clothing that was not always representative of their daily attire, and, at times, even compensated individuals to participate. These practices complicate the historical authenticity of his work, raising important questions about representation, agency, and the gaze of an outsider.

Yet, as I turned the pages of this edition, the power of these images struck me to my core; the strength of the individuals Curtis photographed radiates through each frame. Despite the controversies, there is no faking the connection captured in the eyes of his subjects, the pride they have for their culture, and the dignity they carry. Curtis may or may not have foreseen it, but his portraits became more than a personal mission; they became an enduring document of cultures that, at the time, were undergoing irreversible change.

(Image credit: Edward S. Curtis)

(Image credit: Edward S. Curtis)

This book is not just a historical document of Indigenous North America but also a reflection of a photographer of his era, one whose work continues to evoke admiration, debate, and deep contemplation.

Taschen’s new edition, The North American Indian: The Complete Portfolios authored by Peter Walther, is as much an object of beauty as it is an archive of immense historical weight, priced at $125 / £100 (Australian price to be confirmed), and available now for purchase.

The cover of The North American Indian: The Complete Portfolios (Image credit: Edward S. Curtis / Taschen)

