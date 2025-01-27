The winning images of Travel Photographer of the Year 2024

Overall winner of the Travel Photographer of the Year 2024, taken in Loiyangalani, Northern Kenya. Shot with Nikon Z7 converted to infrared, 24-70mm f/2.8 lens, f/4.5, 1/500sec, ISO125.

The winning photographs of 2024 International Travel Photographer of the Year awards (TPOTY) have been revealed. The incredible winners range from intimate portraits, to atmospheric landscapes, and shots which capture our changing planet and its inhabitants.

For the second year in a row, the top award has gone to a talented female photographer, this time Piper Mackay from the USA. Shooting in infrared (IR), her portraits of African women are simple and beautifully exquisite in their detail.

Piper, who now lives in Kenya, said: “My philosophy has always been ‘Never let the photo dictate your experience, always let the experience dictate the photo.’ This award completes my life’s passion and work across Africa for more than two decades. There is no higher honor!”

Piper Mackay’s prize includes a £2000 ($2,500 USD, $4,000 AUD) cash bursary from TPOTY, Radiant Photo imaging software and a portfolio review from top New York agent Frank Meo. Young TPOTY winner Raymond Zhang receives £500 ($625 USD, $900 AUD) from TPOTY, plus Radiant Photo imaging software. Leonardo Murray and Maksymilian Paczkowski, receive £250 ($300 USD, $495 AUD) each. All three young winners will also win a place on an Eye for the Light photography workshop or a photo critique.

TPOTY founder Chris Coe said: “So many images seen today are over-saturated, over-processed and even AI-generated. A ‘less is more’ approach is often far more effective. It is therefore refreshing to judge images which demonstrate good camera craft and in-camera creativity – shot full-frame, or close to it, and with very little retouching.

“Piper Mackay’s distinctive winning images illustrate this ‘less is more’ ideal well. They are beautifully composed, celebrating both indigenous women and wildlife on the African savanna. The use of black and white, with a camera converted to shoot infrared (IR), allows us to absorb the details and atmosphere which good monochrome conveys so well. Her images have an immediate impact, but the intricate detail and atmosphere captured is also eye-catching and highly engaging.”

As well as celebrating established photographers, TPOTY also celebrates the potential stars of the future through the Young TPOTY awards. 14 year old Raymond Zhang received the 2024 title of Young Photographer of the Year for his portfolio of an old steam train and its drivers, photographed at work in the heart of the action.

Amateur and professional photographers from over 150 countries submitted more than 20,000 photographs images to the 2024 competition. The winning shots will first go on display at The Banbury Museum and Galleries, Banbury, UK from 29th March to 7th July. TPOTY will also be showcased at Xposure in the UAE. Another exhibition will follow in Changsha, Hunan Province, China in mid-June.

Below is a selection of my favorites, and all the winners can be seen online.

Winner - Young Travel Photographer of the Year 2024

"Sandaoling coal mine, Hami city, Xinjiang province, China I took this picture during the workers’ short break. I could only take a snapshot with my phone since they really didn't have much break time during their work. In the background, you can see the red traditional artwork which symbolizes Chinese New Year. Although the workers had to be at this harsh site and not with their family, they remained positive toward life."

Taken on an iPhone XSMax, Apple lens, f1.8, 1/60s, ISO320 (Image credit: Raymond Zhang / tpoty.com)

Winner - One Shot: Women in World Culture

"The Día de los Muertos in Oaxaca, Mexico is a deeply spiritual and culturally rich celebration of life and death. The elderly woman sits contemplatively among the graves adorned with bright orange marigolds, candles, and personal mementos. Her expression reflects a mixture of sorrow and peace, perhaps as she communes with the spirits of her loved ones. The warm glow of candlelight illuminates the scene, creating a sacred and intimate atmosphere."

Taken using a Sony ILCE-7RM2, 28-70mm lens, f2.8, 1/8s, ISO 1600 (Image credit: Erhan Coral / tpoty.com)

Winner - Wildlife, Nature and Underwater Portfolio

"Crocodiles have a very low profile above the water line once they are swimming, in order to keep their presence well hidden from their pray. For a photographer trying to achieve a split shot - half above the water, half below - with a crocodile is quite the challenge. I wanted this powerful beast’s eye to just pop out above the waterline and had to take many photos like this to eventually achieve this image."

Taken using a Canon 5D Mk IV, 16-35mm lens, f2.8, 1/140s, ISO 1600 (Image credit: Jenny Stock / tpoty.com)

Winner - Faces, People and Cultures Portfolio

"Two Wauga elders stand together, among the very few who remain as guardians of their tribe’s traditions. Their weathered faces, marked by deep wrinkles, reflect a lifetime of wisdom and resilience. Adorned with intricate feathered headdresses and covered in black mud, they represent a culture at risk of fading.

"The elder in the foreground gazes thoughtfully, bearing the responsibility of preserving their legacy. Behind him, the second elder mirrors the same quiet strength, their shared presence a symbol of the community’s enduring bonds. This powerful image captures the fragility of their cultural rituals, reminding us of the importance of safeguarding traditions before they are lost forever."

Taken using NIKON Z7, 24-70 mm lens, f4.5, 1/80sec, ISO 2500 (Image credit: Maricruz Sainz De Aja / tpoty.com)

