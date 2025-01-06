The poignant, beautiful, and informative winners of the Tokyo International Foto Awards 2024

The Mass Genocide of Civilians: Gaza Under Fire by Abdelrahman Alkahlout, winner of the TIFA Photographer of the Year 2024

After receiving thousands of incredible entries, the Tokyo International Foto Awards (TIFA) has announced its winners for 2024.

A jury of photography experts, curators, and international gallery owners judged submissions across the 11 categories: Advertising, Analog, Architecture, Book, Editorial, Events, Fine Art, Nature, People, Portfolio, and Special.

Winning photographs include the ancient art of sumo wrestling, civil war Myanmar – one of the most inaccessible countries to the media, clownfish hiding in their anemone homes, and Israelis and Palestinians peacefully protesting in Jerusalem.

The Tokyo International Foto Awards aims to “recognize, honor and connect talented photographers from around the world to new audiences and new eyes,” and is supported by the Farmani Group – which has promoted photography design and architecture across the globe since 1985.

The photograph above was taken by Abdelrahman Alkahlout who won the TIFA Photographer of the Year 2024 for his poignant series “The Mass Genocide of Civilians: Gaza Under Fire.” It captures the harrowing experiences of civilians in Gaza, highlighting the devastation and resilience amidst conflict.

The other main award – The Discovery of the Year 2024 – was awarded to non-professional photographer Simone Bissoli for her evocative series “Stop Occupation,” which documents the peaceful protests in Sheikh Jarrah, East Jerusalem, highlighting the solidarity between Palestinians and Israelis advocating for justice and change.

Simone Bissoli's series “Stop Occupation,” which documents the peaceful protests of Palestinians and Israelis in Sheikh Jarrah, East Jerusalem (Image credit: Simone Bissoli)

The two main winners of TIFA: Photographer of the Year and Discovery of the Year will receive a $3,000 and $2,000 cash prize respectively, along with the TIFA trophy. First Place Main Category Winners Pro and Non Pro winners will each receive a $200 cash prize.

Here is a selection of my other favorite winners.

"Japanese Tradition" by Eiichi Yoshioka - Gold in Events/Sport, 1st Place winner in Events

"Karatoyama Shinto Sumo is held at Hakui Shrine in Japan on September 25th every year. This ritual is said to be the oldest form of sumo in Japan, with a history of approximately 2,000 years."

(Image credit: Eiichi Yoshioka)

"Lights Will Guide You Home" by Fadil Tally - Gold in Nature/Underwater, 1st Place winner in Nature

"A lone clownfish peeks through the soft and translucent tentacles of a sea anemone. The glowing tip acting like a beacon, calling the clownfish back to its home."

(Image credit: Fadil Tally)

"Revolution In Myanmar" by Carlo Cozzoli - Gold in Analog / Film/Editorial / Journalism, 1st Place winner in Analog / Film

"The civil war in Myanmar has been ongoing for the past three years, resulting in over 55,000 casualties and displacing more than 2.6 million people. To report on the struggle of Burmese youth for democracy, you have to cross clandestinely the jungle that separates Burma from Thailand.

"The guerrillas composed mainly of young guys in their twenties who have left the cities, abandoning their lives to fight in the mountains against the military regime, they conquer new territories thanks also to YouTube video tutorials and the use of self-made drones that are the main cause of deaths at the front."

(Image credit: Carlo Cozzoli)

"Beach Life" by Simon Heather - Gold in Special/Aerial / Drone, 1st Place winner in Special

"Welcome to an aerial series that captures the fun and fulfillment of beach life - from relaxing days in Italian beach clubs, and the surprising turquoise of British waters, to surf escapades in Hawaii, and the bustling scenes of Portugal - each photo captures the essence of people reveling in local beach experiences in different parts of the world. Feel a variety of vibes, painted through warm tones and colours, zoom in, to see a myriad of interactions and conversations happening at once, or zoom out to appreciate the vibrant tapestries of beach life. Life is better at the beach!

"Simon is a British-Japanese photographer and illustrator, specializing in aerial drone capture. Always on the hunt for rare shots, Simon loves to snap slices of life and the world around us, bringing his images to life through storytelling, and illustration techniques - playing with composites, scale, colour and lighting - to create vibrant and colourful scenes that capture our escapist fantasies for travel. Simon grew up between London and Tokyo, but is now based in Brooklyn, New York."

(Image credit: Simon Heather)

