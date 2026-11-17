The Milky Way arches above Salto del Agrio waterfall, framed by snow-capped mountains in Argentina's volcanic landscape

Photographer Alejandra Heis is exploring Argentina under the stars. At Salto del Agrio, in Caviahue, Neuquén Province, she masterfully captured the magical night sky, with stars and the Milky Way shining above rugged, snow-capped mountains. Another striking feature of the scene is a 45m cascading waterfall – a shot the photographer had envisioned for a long time.

Heis image, Salto de Agrio, has been selected for Capture the Atlas' 2026 Milky Way Photographer of the Year collection, which celebrates some of the world's finest night-sky photography. This marks the second consecutive year her work has been included.

The photographer faced challenging conditions, including snowfall and strong, bitterly cold winds. Discover the story behind Salto de Agrio, how Heis captured the image, and insights into the equipment she used.

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How "Salto de Agrio" was captured

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Tech info

Gear: Sony A7 IV + Viltrox AF 16mm f/1.8

Accessories: Benro BAT FBAT24C



Exposure info

Sky: 20sec, f/1.8, ISO 6400

Foreground: 30sec, f/1.8, ISO 4000

Structure: 2-row panorama (6 frames per row)

Capture: All frames taken at the same time

The story behind the still

Heis explains, "This image was captured during a night at Salto del Agrio, in the province of Neuquén, Argentina. It’s a place that invites reflection on the immense sequence of events, both on Earth and in the sky, that shaped this landscape.

"The 45-meter waterfall plunges into a canyon carved by ancient lava flows from the Copahue volcano. Surrounded by basalt, the scene is enriched by the vivid colors left behind by minerals, particularly iron and sulfur carried by the Agrio River.

"Images like this are carefully planned and patiently awaited, yet they always carry an element of uncertainty. Weather is often the greatest challenge.

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"My first attempt to reach this location was stopped by heavy snowfall, and on this occasion, the cold and strong winds once again put the outcome in doubt.

"Despite the harsh conditions, I waited for the precise moment when the Milky Way aligned above the waterfall, forming an arch suspended over this ancient terrain.

"Working with the tripod close to the ground and repeating exposures, I was finally able to capture the scene I had envisioned for so long."

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