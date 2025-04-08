Served up for you: World Food Photography Awards shortlist is revealed
The world's best food photography is more than just a visual feast, let's find out who the overall winner could be, winning a prize of £5,000
The World Food Photography Awards, sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini, has officially announced its shortlist for this year. Thousands of entries were submitted from over 70 countries, showcasing the best food photography and videography of the year.
For the 14th time, the Awards are showcasing a diverse selection of photographic works, giving us a unique insight into the lives and cultures around the world. All centered around the star of the show: food! From growing and harvesting to cooking, celebrating, and simply enjoying meals, each image tells a story and also sheds light on critical topics centered around the food we love.
New this year is the Jamie Oliver Youth Prize. In this category, young talents can enter the World Food Photography Awards and tell their unique food stories. The winners of the 25 categories will be revealed on Tuesday, 20th May in London at the competition’s Champagne Taittinger Awards Evening hosted by renowned chef, restaurateur, and food writer Yotam Ottolenghi.
In the meanwhile, let’s take a look at some of the shortlisted images that caught our interest. If you want to explore more of the over 700 shortlisted images, you can find the full Shortlist on the Awards website.
Dinner at the Moulin Rouge, Paris by Franck Tremblay
Category: Fortnum & Mason Food at the Table
"After a day of shooting at the Moulin Rouge restaurant in Paris, Fanny and Grace, two dancers from the revue, taste the dishes that I have just photographed for a magazine."
The Best Deli in Town by Judith Balari
Category: unearthed® Food For Sale
"Salumeria La Baita is an authentic deli experience in Faenza, Italy. The quality of the products, the friendly staff and the sheer variety make it a true gem. The moment you walk in, you are hit with the aroma of sliced prosciutto, aged parmesan, mortadella and cheeses from creamy gorgonzola to sharp pecorino . A genuine culinary adventure!"
Candy Time by Duncan de Fey
Category: World Food Programme Food for Life
"In Malawi, people really have very little and are happy with simple things like a balloon or a pen. A sweet is a party. My guide told me that and so every time I walked through the village I made sure I had sweets with me anyway for the children, and adults often too."
Harvest in motion by Wim Demessemaekers
Category: Bring Home the Harvest
"A towering harvest on two wheels, steered with skill and resilience. Along Tanzania’s Swahili Coast, farmers master the art of balance, moving their bounty with quiet determination. This is how the harvest finds its way home."
Mr Manhattan by Ben Cole
Category: World of Drinks
"Inspired by the tasting notes of the classic Manhattan, this work seeks to capture a bold, warm and sweet note. Through a deconstructed, abstract approach, the image unfolds in layers, each elevated to create depth and intrigue. Looking into the bottom of the glass, the composition reveals a narrative - whether it is the promise of a night yet to come or a moment of reflection on the night already been."
Street Food Vienna by Florence Wibowo
Category: MPB Award for Innovation
"In Vienna’s funfair, lights aglow, the man still feels the child he knows. Sweet glazed apples tempt, capitalism’s game, excess whispers, yet calls his name. The Ferris wheel turns, dreams take flight, but the child within seeks simpler light. In abundance, a quiet plea: Remember the joy of being free."
Yellow rice season in Mucangchai by Chim Oanh
Category: Food in the Field
"Mu Cang Chai's overlapping high and low terraced fields in Yen Bai province, Vietnam create a majestic yet romantic landscape, breathtakingly beautiful and overwhelming, especially during the yellow rice season. During the ripe rice season, the "stairs" in Mu Cang Chai are not only beautiful with colour, but also alive with the harvesting activities of farmers."
Chocolates by Karl Bruninx
Category: Marks & Spencer Food Portraiture
Belgian Chocolates for Puratos Belux, Styling: Els De Pauw, Chef: Matty Van Cae."
The Pasta Crown by Reka Csulak
Category: Claire Aho Award for Women Photographers
"This regal self-portrait with a playful twist reimagines royalty through the lens of a food photographer. Inspired by The Crown’s iconic cover images, the coronation jewel is replaced with pasta, blending elegance and creativity. A nod to tradition yet entirely unconventional, it transforms an everyday ingredient into a symbol of artistry and imagination."
A Journey through Deomposition by Babs Gorniak
Category: Student Food Photographer of the Year
This year's global judging panel is chaired by the legendary food photographer David Loftus, known as Jamie Oliver’s photographer and the most published food photographer in the world. The panel includes: Claire Reichenbach, CEO of The James Beard Foundation; Tom Athron, CEO of Fortnum & Mason; Max La Manna, award-winning digital creator; Rein Skullerud, Senior Photographer & Photo Editor at the United Nations World Food Programme; and Mogau Seshoene, chef and author.
A free-to-enter exhibition of all the Finalist images will premiere at The Mall Galleries, London, running from Wednesday 21 May - Sunday 25 May.
A selection of images will also be exhibited at Fortnum and Mason from June 2, as well as the Museum of the Home from June 3 - September 7.
