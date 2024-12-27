Last call for entries to the Sony World Photography Awards 2025 – use our exclusive code to enter 20 extra images for free!

Time is running out for entering the Sony World Photography Awards 2025 Open Competition.

Submit three images before 13:00 on January 03 2025 to be in with a chance of glory in one of the most prestigious international photography competitions.

But thanks to Digital Camera World partnering with the organizer, you can increase your chances of winning… for free!

In this fabulous offer for the festive season, you can submit up to 20 additional images to the Open Competition by claiming a free bundle on the competition website's entry page.

(Image credit: Sony World Photography Awards)

To recap, or for anyone not familiar with it, the Open Competition rewards the best single images. You could win $5,000 (approximately £4,000 / AU$8,000) in cash, a selection of high-end Sony digital imaging equipment and more.

There are 10 different Open Competition categories to enter. The category winners, plus up to 15 shortlisted photographers per category, receive awards and the overall winner is crowned Open Photographer of the Year.

While up to three single images can be entered for free, claiming the bundle allows you to submit twenty additional images – significantly increasing your chances of winning!

Claim your free Sony Photo Awards bundle now!

Create an account on the World Photography Organisation website (or if you already have an account, log in to it)

Click on the 'Image Bundles' tab

Select the 20 image bundle

Add the promo code DCW20 in the 'Enter promo code here' tab and click 'Apply code’

Click Continue to PayPal and the allocation of images will appear in the account (it should show as £0.00)

The code can be used until 13:00 GMT on January 03 2025. Good luck!

Winners to be announced on April 16 2025

The winners of the various Sony World Photography Awards competitions will be announced at a gala ceremony in London, England, on April 16, with an exhibition opening at Somerset House in London from April 17 - May 05.

This will include a special presentation of work by the documentary photographer, Susan Meiselas, who has been awarded the prestigious Outstanding Contribution to Photography Award.

Previous recipients have included Sebastiao Salgado (below), Edward Burtynsky and Nadav Kander.

Sebastiao Salgado receiving his Outstanding Contribution to Photography Award at the Sony World Photography Awards 2024 ceremony in London, April 2024 (Image credit: Future)

Last year’s Open Competition winner was Liam Man from the UK, who won $5,000 in cash, Sony digital imaging equipment, inclusion in the Sony World Photography Awards exhibition and book, plus global online coverage.

"Every year, I admire the winning photographs and envision my work being displayed amongst them,” he said.

“Being selected as Open Photographer of the Year in the Sony World Photography Awards is a dream turned reality, and leaves me feeling deeply grateful, overjoyed and absolutely speechless!”

