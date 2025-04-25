Using generative artificial intelligence will not prevent a film from earning an Oscar, according to updated rules for the awards.

Earlier this week, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences updated its list of rules for the 98th annual event scheduled for next year. The update includes key clarification on the use of AI in films, namely that the technology’s use won’t disqualify a film from earning an Oscar.

“With regard to generative artificial Intelligence and other digital tools used in the making of the film,” the updated rules read, “the tools neither help nor harm the chances of achieving a nomination.

“The Academy and each branch will judge the achievement, taking into account the degree to which a human was at the heart of the creative authorship when choosing which movie to award.”

While the new language clarifies that the use of AI is acceptable, the statement on “taking into account the degree to which a human was at the heart” suggests there is such a thing as too much AI.

According to The New York Times, the update is the first time that the Oscars’ rules have explicitly discussed the use of AI technology in filmmaking.

AI use in the films was a hotly debated topic going into the previous awards season, with The Brutalist (winner of Best Actor, Best Cinematography and Best Score) using AI to alter accents.

Other winning films also used some AI enhancements, including Emilia Pérez (which used voice cloning) and Dune: Part 2 (which used AI to recolor actors' eyes blue).

The use of AI is a powder keg in many creative industries, including filmmaking and Hollywood, as the technology carries the potential threat of replacing human jobs and many models use training materials without seeking permission from the original creator.

The updated Oscars rules, and the clause over considering the degree of human creativity involved, suggest that the award ceremony may be open to the technology, but only to a degree.

The updated rules also state that all nominations must be viewed before members cast their votes.

