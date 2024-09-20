"Everyone was just buying drugs on the shoot and it was disgraceful… bad behavior beyond belief"

"It gave me quite a lot of pleasure when I saw Rankin at 100" says David Loftus, ranked the 65th most influential photographer ever

David Loftus on a black background
(Image credit: The Go To Food podcast)

Within the first ten minutes of David Loftus’ interview on the Go To Food Podcast, the internationally acclaimed photographer covered the worst celebrity he’s ever worked with, getting attacked while shooting in New Orleans, what Gordon Ramsey's really like (it's not good) and why his moniker of "Lord" came out of bullying rather than affection. 

"The nickname was given to me on a plane with a load of other photographers," he explains. "One of them said, 'Oh David gets everything,' calling me Little Lord Fauntleroy, then said I should be called Lord Loftus."

