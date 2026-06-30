This shot of a bioluminescent deep-sea octopus with glowing tentacles and a transparent head swimming against a dark background stood out against impressive contemporary images in the Hasselblad Masters 2026 competition

Young photographer Panitbhand Paribatra Na Ayudhya just won the top honor in the Project//21 category at the Hasselblad Masters 2026 with the underwater series, Dwellers of the Night.

The rising talent from Thailand, who is just 14 years old, stood out against a field of exceptional entries in one of the world's most prestigious professional photographic competitions, which also offers emerging photographers the opportunity to showcase their talent.

In the waters of Anilao, The Philippines, Panitbhand skillfully used a slow shutter speed and colored lighting to reveal a world that remains hidden for most – but this wasn't his first victory.

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Previously, Panitbhand earned the title Young Shark Photographer of the Year 2025 and was commended in the Siena International Photo Awards 2026.

Winner Project//21: Dwellers of the Night

For the ribbon eel, a diffused warm light conjures a subtle sunset behind the subject – crowning it as a master of the night (Image credit: Panitbhand Paribatra Na Ayudhya)

Panitbhand's work is rooted in a quiet dedication to the ocean, documenting its life, its fragility and the ecosystems that sustain it, in the hope that what is seen through his lens will not be forgotten.

In the waters of Anilao, The Philippines, pelagic and larval marine life migrate from the depths each night to feed under the cover of darkness.

By using slow shutter speeds to capture the elegant motion of his subjects and carefully chosen coloured lighting, Panitbhand reveals their form and beauty.

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Some of these creatures spend their entire lives in the open ocean, making the pelagic ecosystem as fragile as it is extraordinary.

The young underwater photographer is also a scuba diver, mastering a photographic genre that is well known for its challenges (Image credit: Panitbhand Paribatra Na Ayudhya)

"I'm drawn to the quiet whimsy of these sea creatures. Set against black, the creatures feel almost otherworldly- strange, delicate, and entirely captivating.

"There’s a simplicity to the presentation that allows their inherent oddness to shine, reminding us how unfamiliar and compelling the natural world can be when seen without distraction," says Alex Pollack, Director of Photography at National Geographic.

Take a look at the seven winners of Hasselblad Masters 2026 here. For more information on the competition, visit the Hasselblad website.

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