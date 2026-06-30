14-year-old underwater photographer scoops top prize in prestigious professional competition – illuminating a world rarely seen with slow shutter speeds
Rising talent from Thailand secured a major award, showcasing technical skills in a genre that's well known for its challenges
Young photographer Panitbhand Paribatra Na Ayudhya just won the top honor in the Project//21 category at the Hasselblad Masters 2026 with the underwater series, Dwellers of the Night.
The rising talent from Thailand, who is just 14 years old, stood out against a field of exceptional entries in one of the world's most prestigious professional photographic competitions, which also offers emerging photographers the opportunity to showcase their talent.
In the waters of Anilao, The Philippines, Panitbhand skillfully used a slow shutter speed and colored lighting to reveal a world that remains hidden for most – but this wasn't his first victory.
Previously, Panitbhand earned the title Young Shark Photographer of the Year 2025 and was commended in the Siena International Photo Awards 2026.
Winner Project//21: Dwellers of the Night
Panitbhand's work is rooted in a quiet dedication to the ocean, documenting its life, its fragility and the ecosystems that sustain it, in the hope that what is seen through his lens will not be forgotten.
In the waters of Anilao, The Philippines, pelagic and larval marine life migrate from the depths each night to feed under the cover of darkness.
By using slow shutter speeds to capture the elegant motion of his subjects and carefully chosen coloured lighting, Panitbhand reveals their form and beauty.
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Some of these creatures spend their entire lives in the open ocean, making the pelagic ecosystem as fragile as it is extraordinary.
"I'm drawn to the quiet whimsy of these sea creatures. Set against black, the creatures feel almost otherworldly- strange, delicate, and entirely captivating.
"There’s a simplicity to the presentation that allows their inherent oddness to shine, reminding us how unfamiliar and compelling the natural world can be when seen without distraction," says Alex Pollack, Director of Photography at National Geographic.
Take a look at the seven winners of Hasselblad Masters 2026 here. For more information on the competition, visit the Hasselblad website.
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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