Astrophotographers, grab your gear – a strong solar flare has increased the odds for catching the northern lights this week.

The sun let off a flare on Monday that experts expect could bring storms as powerful as a G2. For those in the US, that means potential aurora sightings in more than a dozen states, as far south as Illinois, if current conditions persist.

The solar conditions are predicted to surge past a KP5 at around 11 PM EST tonight, March 18. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts conditions could peak around a G2, KP6 storm around 1 AM EST.

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Conditions are expected to remain favorable through the night, dropping slightly under a KP5 after 7 AM EST.

States above the red line have the highest odds of spotting the aurora (Image credit: NOAA)

While tonight has the highest odds on the three-day forecast, NOAA also predicts conditions will go back up to G1-level storms around 7 PM EST on March 19. While Wednesday evening’s chances look highest, there’s still a chance for aurora sightings on Thursday evening as well.

The UK's Met Office notes that there are smaller flares following the one that erupted on Monday, which could bring "a very slight chance" of a strong G3 storm on March 20 and 21.

Predicting the aurora is never a sure thing – NOAA’s 30-minute forecast tends to be more accurate than the three-day predictions, so photographers may want to check conditions again before heading out.

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March tends to be a favorable month for spotting the aurora, as the equinox tends to allow for more interaction between solar wind and Earth's magnetic field.

Along with strong solar activity, photographers will also need clear skies to capture the northern lights. A cloudless sky is best, though skywatchers may be able to find a lucky break with partially cloudy conditions.

Locations away from light pollution also have higher odds. The moon is in the New Moon phase, which should also help conditions, as light from a full moon can make the lights harder to spot.

Photographers have a bit working in their favor, however, as the aurora is often easier for a camera to spot than the human eye. I’ve photographed several minor solar storms that popped up on my camera, but I couldn’t quite make them out with my eyes.

To prep for photographing the aurora, have a tripod ready and the camera batteries fully charged – especially in March, as cold weather can drain batteries faster.

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