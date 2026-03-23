I’ve always found a fascination with the night sky – there’s something incredibly calming about standing under the stars with a camera. But a growing number of points of light that I see in the sky aren’t even stars at all, which is why this photo grabbed my attention.

Alan Dyer captured this photograph last summer to illustrate how many satellites cross the night sky in a 30-minute time span. The image is a composite, which means that the photographer left his camera shooting for about 30 minutes and blended all the light trails together, so unlike a typical astrophotography shot that’s only a few seconds long, Dyer’s photo represents 30 minutes of the night sky.

While this photo is from 2025, it captured my attention because last week, StarLink launched its 10,000th satellite. Proposed AI data centers based in space and a satellite system to project sunlight to solar power centers could make the night sky even more crowded, making the image even more relevant.

Article continues below

One of the astrophotography tips that I’ve always found most helpful is to find a more remote location away from city lights. I can photograph far more stars, even occasionally the Milky Way band, when I’m camping out in a remote location.

But the growing number of satellites in the night sky is creating light pollution even in the few places far enough away from city lights on the ground. Satellites create streaks of artificial light across the night sky. They’re often confused for shooting stars, but satellites are usually white or bluish-white, while meteors tend to be more colorful.

In a 2025 survey of more than 200 astrophotographers, 90 percent of them reported a moderate or higher impact from satellites. Photographers reported spending an extra 27 minutes on image editing to remove the impact of satellites on the image, or an average of 16 discarded photos from every night sky session.

The survey predicted that 25,000 satellites would be the “breaking point” when astrophotography would be irreparably harmed. As of January 2025, an estimated 15,000 satellites are in orbit.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The data is disheartening for someone who finds peace photographing the night sky. But, one thing I’m taking away from Dyer’s photograph? The time you photograph the night sky matters, particularly for satellites. Low-orbit satellites are most visible for a few hours after sunset and before sunrise, as the satellites are still reflecting sunlight during this time.

Avoiding that time frame can help avoid some of the impact of satellites. Near the summer solstice and at higher latitudes, however, satellites are visible in the night sky much longer.

You may also like

Browse the best tripods to get steady shots of the stars. Or, take a look at the best cameras for astrophotography.