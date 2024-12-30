20 photography podcasts to follow in 2025

Photography can be a solitary pursuit, and with more and more of us working from home these days, it's easy to get out of the loop of those big conversations about developments in the profession. So the best photography podcasts offer a great way to catch up, and tap into the collective wisdom of the community.

Because they're so direct and unfiltered—typically just one or two people talking straight into a mic— podcasts provide an intimate window into the minds of successful photographers, offering everything from technical insights and business advice to creative inspiration and historical perspective.

A quick Google will find plenty of photography podcasts online, but most of them haven't posted in months or even years. So in this article, we've selected 20 fantastic shows that are still live and kicking today, and continuing to release new episodes on a regular basis.

1. After the Shoot: A Photography Podcast

Latest episode: Erika Lax on Attracting Your Dream Clients, posted 24 Dec 2024

In this business-focused podcast, Justin Benson, co-founder of Aftershoot, shares his perspective as both a photographer and tech entrepreneur. Drawing from his transition from film and television to wedding photography, his ever-insightful interviews focus on the practical aspects of running a successful photography business.

2. B&H Photography Podcast

Latest episode: 2024 Photo Gear of the Year with Kevin Rickert, posted 19 Dec 2024

B&H Photo Video is a well-known American photo and video equipment retailer, and so as you'd expect, its podcast delivers a blend of technical knowledge and artistic insight. Their gear reviews are particularly valuable because they're backed by B&H's extensive industry experience and access to industry leaders. But the show also goes beyond equipment talk to explore the history, science, and art of photography.

3. The Beginner Photography Podcast

Latest episode: 523: Business of Photography Mega Episode - Build A Business with Confidence, posted 24 Dec 2024

In this weekly podcast, Raymond Hatfield interviews world class photographers of all genres, who share what they wish they knew when they got started. The host has a knack for getting his guests to share specific, detailed insights about their early career challenges and solutions. And his approachability helps to make complex photography concepts accessible to newcomers, while providing enough depth to keep experienced photographers engaged.

4. The Candid Frame

(Image credit: The Candid Frame)

Latest episode: 634 - Dana Stirling, posted 10 Dec 2024

This Candid Frame is less about gear talk, and more about the creative and philosophical aspects of photography. Host Ibarionex Perello brings his expertise as a photographer and author to create deeply engaging conversations about the art and craft of the discipline. And his thoughtful interviewing style regularly leads guests to share intimate insights about their creative process and artistic evolution.

5. Classic Camera Revival

Latest episode: 190 - Leftovers, Again?, posted 23 Dec 2024

This bi-monthly podcast is an essential resource for photographers shooting on physical film. Bridging the gap between vintage equipment and modern practice, it offers practical advice for using film cameras in the digital age, with insightful discussions on topics such as discontinued film stocks and alternative processes.

6. F-Stop Collaborate and Listen

(Image credit: F-Stop Collaborate and Listen)

Latest episode: 400 - Navigating the Landscape of YouTube Photography, posted 16 Dec 2024

Matt Payne's brilliant podcast delves into the psychological and creative aspects of photography, with a particular focus on shooting landscapes. The conversations often touch on important topics like conservation and responsible nature photography, along with psychological drivers in photography, business, social media and marketing.

7. Great Big Photography World Podcast

Latest episode: 206 - Eugene Theron, From Geology to Photography, posted 19 Dec 2024

Hosted by nature photographer Perrin Adams, the Great Big Photography World podcast features some fantastic interviews with notable practitioners in the genre. With a diverse guest list and an ability to find inspiration in unexpected places, Adams does a great job of encouraging guests to share detailed insights about their creative processes and technical approaches.

8. Let’s Create - Let’s Talk - The Photography Show

Latest episode: S7 EP12 - Let's Talk with Gavin Hardcastle, posted 22 Dec 2024

Mali Davies brings 30 years of creative industry experience to this excellent podcast, which combines practical advice with broader creative insights. Its main segment invites a diverse array of guests from all around the globe, who join the host in conversations about their creative journeys. In between these interviews, Davies shares his "stream of consciousness" thoughts about the latest news and developments in the photographic world.

9. Martin Bailey Photography Podcast

(Image credit: Martin Bailey)

Latest episode: Reflecting on 2024 and Martin’s Top Ten, posted 25 Dec 2024

Martin Bailey is a nature and wildlife photographer based in Tokyo. Running since 2005, his eponymous podcast offers a unique perspective on photography. The show is notable for its mix of creative and technical topics, through items including interviews, gear reviews and travelogue style features.

10. PhotoBizX The Ultimate Wedding and Portrait Photography Business Podcast

Latest episode: 596 - John Dolan, Balancing Art, Business, and Authentic Storytelling in Photography, posted 16 Dec 2024

This podcast stands out for its practical, actionable advice about running a successful photography business. Host Andrew Hellmich is a professional wedding and portrait photographer based in Australia, and he excels at getting successful photographers to share specific details about their business practices, marketing strategies and pricing models.

11. Photography Down The Line

(Image credit: Stills)

Latest episode: Photography Down The Line with Craig Easton and Lottie Davies, posted 21 Jun 2024

This podcast focuses on the institutional and curatorial aspects of photography, providing valuable insights into how photographs are collected, exhibited and preserved. It's based around a thoughtful series of conversations, initiated by Stills Gallery director Ben Harman, around photoghraphy as both an art form and cultural practice. New episodes only come out every few months, but they're worth waiting for.

12. SheClicks Women in Photography

Latest episode: Six from SheClicks: 12 Questions, 12 Answers – Inspiring Moments from the Podcast, posted 27 Dec

In this inspiring podcast, photographer and journalist Angela Nicholson interviews women in the professions about their experiences, what drives them and how they got to where they are now. Her interviews reveal valuable insights about building a successful photography career while navigating industry-specific challenges.

13. Slices of Time: Street Photography Podcast

(Image credit: Slices of Time: Street Photography Podcast)

Latest episode: Season 1, Ep. 7 - Mania De Praeter aka Poppze, posted 12 Dec 2024

A freelance photographer living in Brussels, Frederic Paulussen speaks with street photographers in this podcast, to learn more about their vision, ideas, routines, editing, and photography. The show stands out for its detailed discussions about approaching strangers, composing in dynamic situations, and developing a personal style in this ever-evolving genre.

14. A Small Voice: Conversations with Photographers

Latest episode: 246 - The Year In Review 2024, posted 18 Dec 2024

In this fortnightly podcast, photographer Ben Smith conducts in-depth interviews that dive deep into the creative processes and personal journeys of both established and emerging photographers. Smith's thoughtful interviewing style and diverse guest selection allow for thorough, unhurried conversations that often reveal surprising insights.

15. Sunny 16

(Image credit: Sunny 16)

Latest episode: 351 - The Collaboration Station, posted 14 Dec 2024

Exploring the world of analogue photography in all its forms, the Sunny 16 Podcast is a UK based show hosted by Ade, Rachel and Graeme. Featuring interviews with a diverse range of people, from authors to artists, gallery curators to film lab owners, it stands out for its engaging mix of technical information, creative inspiration, and community involvement through initiatives like the Cheap Shots Challenge.

16. The Camera Gear Podcast

Latest episode: 114 - Camera Brand Review for 2024, posted 17 Dec 2024

The Camera Gear Podcast is exactly what it sounds like: a podcast about camera gear. Hosts Daniel and Lucas focus exclusively on the technical aspects of photography equipment, providing in-depth analysis of cameras, lenses and accessories.

17. The Photographer Mindset

Latest episode: 249 - Ian Jones, When and How to Execute and Abandon Certain Creative Ideas, posted 23 Dec 2024

The Photographer Mindset was launched in 2020 during the pandemic, and delivers precisely what the title suggests. Co-hosts Seth Macey and Aaron Mannes focus on the psychological aspects of photography, helping listeners develop their mental resilience and creativity in what can be a demanding profession.

18. This Week in Photo

They Called Us Liars! Topaz Labs' CEO Eric Yang on AI's next big act. - YouTube Watch On

Latest episode: They Called Us Liars! AI Pioneer Speaks!, posted 20 Nov 2024

Launched in 2022, Frederick Van Johnson's show remains one of the most comprehensive photography news and discussion podcasts on the web today. It excels at analyzing industry trends and technological developments, with particular attention to how they affect working photographers, and the rotating panel format ensures diverse perspectives on current issues in the profession.

19. Wildlife Photography Podcast

Episode 30 - Our 2024 Photography Highlights, posted 20 Nov 2024

In this self-explanatory podcast, WildArt founder Rob Read and WildArt POTY judge Josh Galicki combine their competition judging experience with practical wildlife photography knowledge. Their conversations are packed with valuable insights about location scouting and animal behavior that are essential for successful wildlife photography.

20. Wild Women in Photography

Episode 31 - Our 2024 Photography Highlights, posted 15 Nov 2024

In this unique podcast, host Brie Stockwell creates a unique space for sharing the experiences and perspectives of women in wildlife photography. Their episodes often include valuable insights about safety, gear selection and building successful careers in wildlife photography.

