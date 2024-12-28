The best photo fairs and festivals of 2025

Whether you're a professional photographer, collector, or just someone who's interested in photography, 2025 is brimming with exciting fairs and festivals dedicated to this ever evolving discipline.

From hands-on showcases of cutting-edge gear to exhibitions from emerging and established artists, and inspiring talks from the world's top photography minds, these events span the globe, and offer something for everyone from seasoned pros to enthusiastic beginners.

To stop you missing out before your calendar fills up, we've each listed major photography event in 2025 that's already announced its dates. Plus as more photo fairs and festivals emerge, we'll add them to this list, so make sure you bookmark this page for future reference!

The Photography & Video Show

Dates: March 8–11, 2025

March 8–11, 2025 Location: London ExCel, London, UK

From the people who bring you Digital Camera World, the greatest photography and video show on earth is back for 2025. This year we're moving the event to the London ExCel exhibition center, and it's a must-attend event for anyone involved in image making. You'll see the biggest players in the industry show off all their latest kit, inspiring talks from famous content creators, and our famous show deals, where you can pick up the gear you've been lusting after at a knockdown price. Read more about the show here.

FORMAT International Photography Festival

Dates: March 13–16, 2025

March 13–16, 2025 Location: Derby, UK

This biennial festival is one of the UK’s leading contemporary photography showcases. FORMAT presents innovative conceptual and documentary works, with exhibitions, portfolio reviews and talks taking over Derby’s historic venues.

Capture Photography Festival

Dates: April 1–30, 2025

April 1–30, 2025 Location: Vancouver, Canada

As Western Canada’s largest photography festival, Capture transforms Vancouver with exhibitions, public art installations and community events. Its focus on visual literacy and representation makes it a great platform for underrepresented voices and compelling stories.

Photo Frome

Dates: April 5–27, 2025

April 5–27, 2025 Location: Frome, Somerset, UK

With a 2025 theme of "inEquality", Photo Frome will focus on stories of justice and equality through striking visual narratives. Featuring exhibitions, talks, workshops, and awards, this festival promises to amplify voices within photography exploring societal change.

Circulation(s)

Dates: April 5–June 1, 2025

April 5–June 1, 2025 Location: Paris, France

This festival of emerging European photographers presents innovative works by 23 artists from 13 countries. Alongside exhibitions, Circulation(s) features workshops, portfolio reviews and performances, the aim of fostering dialogue and experimentation in contemporary photography.

Kyotographie

Dates: April 12–May 11, 2025

April 12–May 11, 2025 Location: Kyoto, Japan

Kyotographie transforms Kyoto’s historic and modern venues into immersive exhibition spaces. The 2025 theme explores humanity through Japanese and Western perspectives, offering a rich exploration of empathy, resilience and interconnection.

Fotografia Europea

Dates: April 24–June 8, 2025

April 24–June 8, 2025 Location: Reggio Emilia, Italy

Marking its 20th edition, Fotografia Europea explores the theme of “Being Twenty.” This festival delves into the transition between youth and adulthood, presenting powerful works that navigate identity, freedom and uncertainty through diverse photographic styles.

Dates: May 1–31, 2025

May 1–31, 2025 Location: Toronto, Canada

As one of the largest photography festivals in the world, Contact transforms Toronto into a citywide celebration of lens-based art each May. Established in 1997, the festival features an expansive program of exhibitions, public art installations and events, showcasing exceptional works by Canadian and international photographers. Highlights include artist talks, workshops, portfolio reviews and book launches.

PhotoFair Shanghai

Dates: May 8–11, 2025

May 8–11, 2025 Location: Shanghai Exhibition Centre, Shanghai, China

China’s premier photography fair highlights innovative works from emerging and established artists. With its focus on cross-disciplinary creativity, PhotoFair Shanghai explores the evolving role of photography in shaping visual culture.

Les Boutographies

Dates: May 10–June 1

May 10–June 1 Location: Montpellier, France

This festival celebrates new European photography, spotlighting emerging talents. With curated exhibitions and off-site events across Montpellier, Les Boutographies fosters fresh perspectives and dialogues within the contemporary photography scene.

Getxophoto

Dates: May 29–June 22, 2025

May 29–June 22, 2025 Location: Getxo, Spain

Exploring the 2025 theme of REC, Getxophoto aims to examine the intersection of memory, technology and storytelling within modern photography. Through innovative exhibitions and installations, this festival highlights the changing nature of visual archives and their societal impact.

Auckland Festival of Photography

Dates: June 1–30, 2025

June 1–30, 2025 Location: Auckland, New Zealand

This city-wide festival Down Under showcases contemporary photography in galleries, public spaces and non-traditional venues. Combining works from emerging and established artists, the Auckland Festival of Photography celebrates diversity, creativity and community.

Belfast Photo Festival

Dates: June 5–30, 2025

June 5–30, 2025 Location: Belfast, Northern Ireland

This internationally acclaimed festival showcases contemporary photography in museums, galleries, and public spaces. Its engaging program of exhibitions, talks and workshops attracts visitors from around the world, offering fresh insights into photography’s role in society.

Photoville

Dates: June 7–22, 2025

June 7–22, 2025 Location: New York, USA

Known for its iconic shipping container galleries, Photoville returns to Brooklyn Bridge Park with over 80 outdoor exhibitions. This vibrant festival blends thought-provoking photography with community engagement through workshops, talks, and public art installations.

Copenhagen Photo Festival

Dates: June 12–22, 2025

June 12–22, 2025 Location: Copenhagen, Denmark

This year, the Nordic region’s largest photography festival presents exhibitions and events exploring the theme of Entanglement. Hosted in Copenhagen’s Festival Center and across partner venues, this event fosters dialogue about the interconnectedness of humanity and the environment.

Experimental Photo Festival

Dates: July 23–27, 2025

July 23–27, 2025 Location: Barcelona, Spain

Celebrating experimental photography, this festival features 52 workshops, 20 conferences and 17 exhibitions. It’s a vibrant space for creatives to explore unconventional techniques, network and push the boundaries of lens-based art.

Visa Pour l’Image

Dates: August 31–September 15, 2025

August 31–September 15, 2025 Location: Perpignan, France

The world’s premier photojournalism festival, Visa Pour l’Image showcases impactful global stories. Its exhibitions and talks highlight photography’s power to document and influence our understanding of critical issues.

Pinta BA Photo

Dates: October 16–19, 2025

October 16–19, 2025 Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Latin America’s most influential photography fair, BA Photo brings together galleries, curators and collectors in Buenos Aires. Celebrating its 20th edition, the event features curated programs, awards and exhibitions that highlight the region’s rich photographic heritage.

Photo Oxford

Dates: October 25–November 16, 2025

October 25–November 16, 2025 Location: Oxford, UK

Photo Oxford presents a diverse program of exhibitions, talks, and workshops across the English city. Dedicated to exploring contemporary photographic practices, the festival fosters engagement with global themes and emerging talent.

Paris Photo

Dates: November 13–16, 2025

November 13–16, 2025 Location: Grand Palais, Paris, France

The world’s largest photography fair, Paris Photo features galleries, publishers, and collectors showcasing rare and contemporary works. With curated talks and special exhibitions, this event is a big highlight of the photography calendar.