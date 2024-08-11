Zoom drops the mic, literally, with its new Zoom H1 XLR

Mic drop! The new Zoom H1 XLR gives creative freedom for crystal-clear audio with more inputs than ever
If you're a content creator or budding filmmaker, you will realize that having great-sounding audio is a lifesaver. Frankly, it's more important than 4K or 6K video.
Well, Zoom has just announced the new remodel of its Zoom H1 audio recorder that drops its built-in mic in favor of more audio inputs – so you can have excellent audio no matter your budget. The new Zoom H1 XLR is a portable audio recorder designed to meet the needs of today's creators, offering exceptional versatility and high-quality audio recording.
The H1 XLR is built to excel in capturing audio for video, featuring two XLR-1/4" TRS combo mic / line inputs, a 3.5mm stereo jack for auxiliary and lavalier input, and advanced 32-bit float recording for an expansive dynamic range. This makes it a perfect companion for diverse recording scenarios, from podcasting to field recording.
Equipped with low-noise microphone preamps and v48 phantom power for professional condenser mics, the H1 XLR ensures superior sound clarity, whether you're capturing dialogue or ambient sound. The 3.5mm input with plug-in power supports lavaliers, making it easy to record high-quality audio for video shoots, podcasts and direct feeds from mixers.
The device also boasts a USB-C connection for seamless connectivity with computers and smart devices, enabling live streaming, 2x2 audio interface capabilities and bus power options. Additionally the H1 XLR can be powered by two AA batteries or an external power supply, offering flexibility in various recording environments.
The new H1 XLR is a versatile tool that can be used for numerous applications. It can be mounted on the best hybrid cameras to capture crisp audio from a shotgun mic or wireless mics, making it ideal for video content creators.
The 32-bit floatenables users to capture everything from the thunderous roar of engines to the delicate whispers of nature with unparalleled clarity. With support for microSDXC cards up to 1TB, users can also record hours of audio without worrying about storage limitations.
Ease of use is a key feature of the H1 XLR, highlighted by its high-contrast OLED display and intuitive interface. The real-time waveform display makes it easy to monitor recordings visually, while the built-in mixer enables easy adjustments to each track's audio level.
An onboard speaker provides quick playback for immediate reference, and the device's accessibility functions make it navigable for the blind and visually impaired, with audible menu descriptions available in multiple languages. With these features, the new Zoom stands out as a versatile and user-friendly audio recorder, poised to become an essential tool for content creators in various fields.
