Xiaomi 14 Ultra will have a faster Leica camera, and a lush leatherette finish

By Chris George
published

A wider aperture 50MP f/1.6 main camera and two zooms are revealed for the upcoming Xiaomi flagship phone

Xiaomi 14 Ulra
(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi is set to launch its new series of Xiaomi 14 smartphones next Monday at the massive MWC 2024 trade show in Barcelona... but most of the details of its new flagship handset have now been revealed ahead of the event. 

According to a series of images and posts on Twitter and Weibo, Xiaomi's founder and CEO Lei Jun, had given us a pretty full rundown of the camera specifications of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra.

The camera will again use a Leica-badged 50-megapixel main camera, as on last year's Xiaomi 13 Ultra. But this will not only use a newer LYT-900 1in-Type Sony stacked sensor, but it will also boast a faster maximum aperture of f/1.63 - which it claims will let in 136% more light than its predecessor (which maxed out at f/1.9).

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Additionally, there will be two zoom lenses. A portrait lens will offer a 75mm focal length with a 3.2x zoom and an f/1.8 maximum aperture, using a 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 sensor.

Meanwhile, a 5x periscope lens will use a second 50MP IMX858 chip, with an f/2.5 maximum aperture.

Other key details disclosed are that the phone will be available in a choice of black or white and will have an artificial leather 'pleather' rear panel.

Full details will be announced in China on Thursday, February 22, ahead of the European launch at MWC on February 25.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 11 Pro.


He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

Related articles