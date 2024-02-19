Xiaomi 14 Ultra will have a faster Leica camera, and a lush leatherette finish

Xiaomi is set to launch its new series of Xiaomi 14 smartphones next Monday at the massive MWC 2024 trade show in Barcelona... but most of the details of its new flagship handset have now been revealed ahead of the event.

According to a series of images and posts on Twitter and Weibo, Xiaomi's founder and CEO Lei Jun, had given us a pretty full rundown of the camera specifications of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra.

The camera will again use a Leica-badged 50-megapixel main camera, as on last year's Xiaomi 13 Ultra. But this will not only use a newer LYT-900 1in-Type Sony stacked sensor, but it will also boast a faster maximum aperture of f/1.63 - which it claims will let in 136% more light than its predecessor (which maxed out at f/1.9).

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Additionally, there will be two zoom lenses. A portrait lens will offer a 75mm focal length with a 3.2x zoom and an f/1.8 maximum aperture, using a 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 sensor.

Meanwhile, a 5x periscope lens will use a second 50MP IMX858 chip, with an f/2.5 maximum aperture.

Other key details disclosed are that the phone will be available in a choice of black or white and will have an artificial leather 'pleather' rear panel.

Full details will be announced in China on Thursday, February 22, ahead of the European launch at MWC on February 25.