WWE goes Alpha: Sony is the camera of choice for WrestleMania's photo team

By James Artaius
published

WWE's photo team says Sony is its preferred camera ahead of WrestleMania, along with ProGrade cards and Profoto lighting

Black and white photograph of Billy Moshpit dropping a leg lariat across a kneeling luchador, draped across the middle rope, at a UWI professional wrestling event
(Image credit: James Artaius)

WWE, the globetrotting professional wrestling company that's home to household names like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, has a stable of on-screen grapplers called Alpha Academy. But there is another faction of Alphas behind the scenes: the photography division that primarily uses Sony cameras

"We have three staff photographers and most of them use Sony, and we have about fifteen freelancers," says WWE's VP of photography, former New York Times photo editor Brad Smith, who recently appeared on the B&H Explora Podcast

