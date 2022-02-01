World's first 3-RED V-Raptor aerial camera array captures 12K vista for Hollywood

The Aerial Film Company announced via its Instagram that it has developed the world’s first RED V-Raptor camera array that is capable of producing 12K resolution, 17+ stops of dynamic range and lens data capture to offer ultimate flexibility for post production workflows.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Phil Arntz) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Phil Arntz) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Phil Arntz)

This world’s first camera array consists of three RED V-Raptors paired with identically matched Zeiss CP.3 21mm T2.9 lenses integrated into a Shotover K1, this 3 camera V-Raptor array offers the same class-leading stabilization as a single-camera payload, The Aerial Film Company elaborated that: “To meet the fast-paced demands of the production environment, our array arrives as a pre-configured payload. The 3 in house RED V-Raptors and a matched set of Zeiss 21mm CP.3 xD lenses offer consistency and repeatability. Along with 50TB of media ensures no crucial moment is missed”.

According to freelance aerial director of photography, Phil Arntz, who shared this world’s first in the RED V-Raptor / DSMC3 Users Facebook group - this camera array has already been used for a feature film. He states: “We are utilizing this for big scenic background plates and the request was maximum Field of View and coverage”

This type of camera array has been used in Hollywood productions for many years to maximize field of view for applications such as VR, SFX or IMAX. A good example of this can be seen below of nine, yes 9! Panavision DXL2’s being used to capture plates for driving sequences implanted on the feature film “The Little Things”.

(Image credit: Panavision)

Whether you think these setups are a stroke of pure cinematic genius, expanding the envelope of video creativity or thing it seems like a waste of time, money and resources - It's pretty hard to argue how impressive the visual are from current cinema cameras like the RED V-Raptor and how well they can be implemented into workflows from “budget” films to full blown commercial and Hollywood features.

Read more:

Best cinema camera

Best cine lenses

Best wireless follow focus

Best audio recorders for filmmakers