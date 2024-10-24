Who's a good boy then? The International Dog Photography Awards 2024 winners announced!

Our pets have no end of photographic potential, as demonstrated by these pictures of our four-legged friends entered to the 2024 Dog Photography Awards, the winners of which have been just announced.

The annual competition showcases the most exceptional dog photographs from across the globe, and with more than 1,700 submissions from over 60 countries, this year's contest revealed an extraordinary range of talent, capturing the beauty, diversity, and spirit of our canine companions.

While there is no overall winner, there are five categories in the competition – Portrait, Action, Studio, Dogs & People, and Documentary – and the winner of each receives a €500 cash prize plus an engraved trophy. The winning images, along with the 2nd and 3rd placed images in each category, as well as a selection of honorable mentions, appear in the Dog Photography Awards Annual Book, which is available for pre-order for €39.

The competition is judged by an esteemed panel of canine photographers, dog experts and industry professionals. So without further ado, here's a selection of top-placed images. You can see the rest of the 2024 winners on the Dog Photography Awards website, as well as finding details about entering next year's competition.

Ready for Take Off! – Portrait 1st Place (Image credit: Rhea Nellen / Dog Photography Awards)

Every muscle in white shepherd 'Kooki' is ready! Any second now he's going to jump. At first we let Kooki just stand in front of the museum but he wanted to play. So his dogmum threw his frisbee into the air and I managed to capture this pose.

Hot off the Press – Portrait 3rd Place (Image credit: Sophia Hutchinson / Dog Photography Awards)

This photo was taken in Leadenhall Market, a historic London landmark dating back to the 14th century, where it once thrived as a center for trading meat, poultry, and game. The Wirehaired Vizsla, known for its role as a hunting dog, finds its place amid the market's warm glow and rain-soaked cobblestones – reflecting the heritage of the breed and the market's rich past.

Greenlandic Flat Tire – Documentary 1st Place (Image credit: John Fabiano / Dog Photography Awards)

This photo was taken while traveling through a blizzard from Siorapaluk, the northernmost indigenous village in the world, to Qaanaaq, Greenland. We did not have a GPS, cell service, or the ability to communicate more than a few words in English. Our protection, if we were to run into a polar bear, was a rifle from 1940 and the fight within our 13 Greenlandic Huskies. We had to stop so my guide, Ilannguaq, could untangle the sled ropes. The dogs watched on and patiently waited until they could get back to doing their favorite thing in the world – running.

The Princess and the Pea – Dogs & People 1st Place (Image credit: Jane Thomson / Dog Photography Awards)

I wanted to bring children's fairy tale stories to life with my studio portraiture for the BC Children's Hospital Pet Therapy program calendar for 2025. Celebrating the strength of these incredibly brave young hospital patients, along with the beautiful dogs enrolled in the pet therapy program, was the most enriching project I have ever worked on.

Safe – Documentary 2nd Place (Image credit: An Di Prima / Dog Photography Awards)

This is Santos, a podenco rescued by Hope For Podencos. I visited them in Albacete, Spain, as part of my book project on podencos. They are a horribly abused hunting dog breed in Spain. Every year, after the hunting season ends, thousands get dumped, and a few lucky ones are saved by rescue organizations such as Hope For Podencos. With my photography, I try to help as much as I can: together, we are stronger!

Growing Older Together Day by Day, My Dog is My Reason to Stay – Dogs & People 2nd Place (Image credit: Ida Levin / Dog Photography Awards)

This is 90-year-old Rune and his dog Hajen. Rune is a man with heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease due to his long work at a concrete factory, and his only happiness in life is his dog Hajen. If he loses Hajen he will probably die in a few days, since his life will lose all meaning and he'll give everything up. Their bond is so strong, and they really love each other.

For more animal antics, check out this year's winners of the Comedy Pet Awards and finalists from the yet-to-be-announced Comedy Wildlife Awards.