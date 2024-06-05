Winner of the Comedy Pet of the Year Award competition 2024 announced!

The winner of the uplifting award will get £500, a camera bag from ThinkTank and a bespoke trophy
(Image credit: Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2024)
It’s that time of the year again, when everybody's week is brightened up a little by finding out the winners of the Comedy Pet Photography Awards, 2024.
Professional photographers and friends Paul Joynson Hicks and Tom Sullam launched the Comedy Pet Photo Awards in 2020, an uplifting addition to anyone’s calendar. The competition also aims to promote animal welfare by supporting grassroots animal welfare charities, and by highlighting the positive impact our pets have on us.
This year judges included author and conservationists Kate Humble, TV presenter Mel Geidroyc, and TV vet and campaigner Emma Milne.
UK based Sarah Haskell has scooped first prize with her hilarious photo of her dog Hector, entitled “Not just for cats”.
On being told she had won first prize Haskell said:
“I am utterly thrilled, such great news, that I will have to share with Hector before the announcement (so if word gets out, blame him!)
“These Comedy Pet Photo Awards have been a good natured, friendly competition with comical animal characters that you feel you can somehow relate to, that make you smile, and you want to know more about. Delighted that Hector and I have been part of it, and tremendously proud to be a winner.”
Describing Hector, who is 14 this year, as a “much loved member”of her extended family Haskell added:
“I I have carried a camera pretty much in some form since school days, but it is only recently that I have worked out that pet photography, dog photography in particular, is what I like doing. The interaction with these expressive, clever, often comical characters, when I am doing 'pawtrait' shoots, can only make me (and others, hopefully) smile!”
Sarah receives a cash prize of £500, a camera bag from ThinkTank and a bespoke trophy for her winning photograph. When asked what she will buy with her winnings, Haskell said, “A bigger cat flap and then some camera equipment!”
Kenichi Morinaga from Japan is the winner of the Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2024 in the category 'Cat's with their photo 'Cat in a Trap Like Super Mario'.
Winners of each category will receive a certificate to confirm they are an ‘award winning photographer, and most importantly, their pets can proudly call themselves an ‘award winning pet’.
As well as category winners, eight photographs were recognized as Highly Commended: Sylvia Michel who had two entries recognised; Julie Smith, Atsuyuki Ohshima, Vera Faupel, Luiza Ribeiro, Emma Beardsmore and competition regular and former competition winner Kenichi Morinaga.
