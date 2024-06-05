Winner of the Comedy Pet of the Year Award competition 2024 announced!

By
published

The winner of the uplifting award will get £500, a camera bag from ThinkTank and a bespoke trophy

Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2024
(Image credit: Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2024)

It’s that time of the year again, when everybody's week is brightened up a little by finding out the winners of the Comedy Pet Photography Awards, 2024. 

Professional photographers and friends Paul Joynson Hicks and Tom Sullam launched the Comedy Pet Photo Awards in 2020, an uplifting addition to anyone’s calendar. The competition also aims to promote animal welfare by supporting grassroots animal welfare charities, and by highlighting the positive impact our pets have on us.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles