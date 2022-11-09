What's hot? Find out in Australian Camera magazine's latest issue – on stands now

It's that time of year again... you know, when we honour the best photography equipment that was announced in the last 12 months. Australian Camera Magazine's special 2023 Imaging Awards issue is out now and you can grab your copy from the nearest newsagent or read online to find out what exactly is hot right now.

All the Imaging Award winners are available to buy right now, and with Black Friday camera deals popping up already, you could even save a pretty penny on a new camera or lens.

And once you've got some great gear, you can get some inspiration from the award-winning photographers too. Just check out the unmissable Australian Camera magazine issue 419 on stands now!

Inside the 2023 Imaging Awards special issue

What's hot

We took a long hard look at the new gear that was announced in the 12-month period between September 2021 and October 2022, then pitted them all against each other in various categories. While the competition is tough, there were some standouts. Check out the winners of the 2023 Camera Magazine Imaging Awards.

Take a walk on the wild side

The world's biggest competition for panoramic photography continues to show off just what can be achieved with the wide format. Take a look at a collection of the winning images and finalists of the 2022 Epson International Pano Awards.

Small wonder

It might be easy to dismiss but we think Canon's EOS R10 will be a bestseller. We put it through its paces – find out how it fared.

Video star

Panasonic's Lumix GH6 was designed for video, but we gave it a rigorous stills test too. Read our full review to find out whether this micro four thirds camera is a true hybrid or not.

Also in this issue

Find out how to make your photography more environmentally friendly and take a closer look at a gorgeous tabletop tripod. Check out all the news from around the photography world in the latest issue of Australian Camera.

Published since 1979, Australian Camera is the country's premier photography magazine for enthusiasts and hobbyists and, since 2010, has been a member of the prestigious Technical Image Press Association (TIPA) – a global group of photography magazines selected for their high standards of content, production and independence.

The magazine is published six times a year (or bi-monthly), with the subscription also including an annual special issue called the Australian Camera Handbook.

If this sounds like something that will keep your creative juices flowing, then print subscriptions are available from Future Australia's dedicated Techmags website (opens in new tab).

Get the digital edition today

Australian Camera's print edition is available at all good newsagents Australia-wide, but for the ultimate in convenience, it's also available for immediate download in digital format from Zinio (opens in new tab), providing instant access on your phone, tablet or PC.

You can purchase single issues (opens in new tab) individually, or subscribe for a full year and automatically receive every issue as it's released. For more details, simply click on the Zinio logo below.

