What determines a camera's life cycle? "It's essentially a mixture of two factors" explains Canon

By
published

Why was the Canon EOS R6 replaced in two years, but the R5 lasted twice as long? Canon explains its position on camera life cycles

Canon EOS R5 Mark II on the court in front of a basketball game
(Image credit: James Artaius)

Why is it that some cameras stay on the shelves for years, while others are seemingly replaced by a new model almost as soon as they've been released? 

"It's essentially a mixture of two factors," Canon explained to me, when I had a chance to sit down with a couple of senior company executives recently. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

Related articles