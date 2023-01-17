WARNING: Fujifilm Japan issues alert over email scam

It’s been confirmed that several spoof emails pretending to be from Fujifilm have found their way into people's inboxes, leading the manufacturer to issue a public warning in Japan.

Spam emails pretending to be from a well-known company tend to look genuine by copying the style and layout used by the brand, and can even have the real company's name in the email address.

According to a report by (opens in new tab) Fuji Rumors, translating the official warning from Fujifilm, the content of the email informs the recipient that an illegal product order has been made on a major e-commerce site. If you receive an email saying that you’ve bought a Fujifilm X-S10 (opens in new tab) or the Fujifilm X-H2S (opens in new tab), for example, and you know that you haven’t made a purchase, chances are that your email address has been compromised.

• These are the best Fujifilm cameras (opens in new tab)

Recipients are invited to cancel the order by clicking the "cancel order" button but this could lead to the theft of personal information stored on the recipient's computer or web browser, including bank details, home address, or personal telephone numbers.

Fake emails from "Fujifilm" have been spotted with the addresses info@fujifilm.com, vs-info@fujifilm.com and ffvs-info@fujifilm.com. If you receive such an email, do not click anything.

This isn’t the first time that Fujifilm has been the victim of an email phishing scandal. In April 2021, a series of emails were sent out to Instax customers offering Fujifilm Instax cameras at extremely low prices; these emails contained official Fujifilm logos and images used without authorization.

Fujifilm posted a message on the Fujfilm Japan website stating:

“The content of this spoofed e-mail is to make the recipient think that there was an illegal product order that the recipient did not order on a major e-commerce site, and induce him to click the "Cancel order" button to cancel it.

This email may be intended to steal the recipient's personal information, so if you receive such a suspicious email, please do not click the "Cancel Order" button.

In addition, there is a possibility that the e-mail address is disguised even with the e-mail address using the Fujifilm domain. If there is anything suspicious about the sender, subject, or text, please do not access the link in the text.”

Should you receive an email that looks suspicious, don’t open any links, report it as spam and delete it straight away!

Today's best Fujifilm X-H2s deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $2,189.95 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $2,499 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $2,499.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

These are the best Fujifilm lenses (opens in new tab) - from Fujifilm and third party brands