Vlogging your road trip could land Brits with £200 fine, or much worse!

Heavily romanticized by Jack Kerouac’s search for freedom in his novel ‘On The Road,’ the enduring allure of the road trip sadly does not mix with today’s obsession with technology.

Influencers, or anyone else, wanting to document their road trip through film or photographs could face fines of £200 ($250), even if they are using a hands free device or the car is stationary. Similarly, any item or activity within your car that the police deem distracting may result in prosecution.

According to the UK government website:

“It’s illegal to hold and use a phone, sat nav, tablet, or any device that can send or receive data, while driving or riding a motorcycle. This means you must not use a device in your hand for any reason, whether online or offline.

“For example, you must not text, make calls, take photos or videos, or browse the web.”

This still applies if you are:

- Stopped at traffic lights

- Queuing in traffic

- Supervising a learner driver

- Driving a car that turns off the engine when you stop moving

- Holding and using a device that’s offline or in flight mode

Even using hands-free equipment “is likely to distract your attention from the road,” according to the Gov.uk website. Even if you are using a hands-free device, the golden rule is that you must stay in full control of your vehicle at all times. This means the police can stop, fine and even prosecute you if they think you are not in control of your vehicle because you are distracted for any reason.

On top of the £200 fine, you can also get six points on your licence. You could also lose your licence if you only passed in the previous two years, and get a further three points if you do not have a full view of the road and traffic.

If your case goes to court you could be banned from driving or riding a motorbike temporarily or permanently, and get a fine of £1,000 ($1,250), or £25,000 ($31,000) if you’re driving a lorry or a bus.

Viral trends

Above: US news report on the In My Feelings video challenge

In 2018 thousands of people around the world became obsessed with what was known as the ‘In My Feelings’ or the ‘Kiki’ challenge. This TikTok trend involved people jumping out of a moving car to dance to the Drake song, before jumping back in.

Reports started coming in thick and fast of injuries, including an American teenager who fractured her skull while dancing around a roundabout and a woman who was robbed while focusing on her moves. The enduring popularity of the trend led global law enforcement teams to issue warnings and fines.

People even began to post videos that were edited to make them look like they were getting hit by cars while dancing.

'Decorate my car' is another popular trend which involves adding personal touches to your car, that can get our of hand. Covers for the steering wheel may affect your grip and cause you to lose control of your car, and mirror accessories can obstruct your view and result in hefty fines.

