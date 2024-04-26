Ulanzi launches "world's first" Five-in-One hiking pole, tripod, monopod, mini-tripod, and selfie stick!

Ulanzi have released the perfect present for the adventurous photographer that has everything, the five-in-one TT35 Hiking Stick Tripod Kit.

The carbon fiber tripod kit is aimed at amateur and professional photographers and also hunters, “who seek adventure in the great outdoors,” according to their website .

It can be used as a tripod, mini tripod, monopod, hiking poles, and selfie stick.

Walking poles – incidentally – are a bit of a contentious topic among walkers, occasionally causing some to gawk in awe as a large group of heavily branded ramblers rush past using poles on an entirely flat, inner-city road. The Switzerland-based International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation takes a very cynical tone. They argue that relying too heavily on poles will affect balance and coordination and increase the risk of accidents.

Whatever your thoughts on walking poles, anyone spending long periods of time exploring nature knows that every ounce counts, and this innovative design may save many people weight, time, space, and money. Moreover as photographers, we know that every other accessory on the list can be very useful on a trip.

Tripods & monopod

The carbon fiber design is lightweight, approximately 1.16kg, making the tripod durable and easy to pack according to Ulanzi. With a maximum load weight of 5kg (although Ulanzi only suggests going with 3kg), the tripod can be extended to a height of 145cm. When stored the pole is only 11.3 inches long.

The legs can be angled at 20, 50, and 80 degrees, and the ball head is 360 degrees panoramic. However, the four-in-one kit doesn't have everything - there is a gimbal head, which is often considered an essential piece of kit for wildlife photography.

(Image credit: Ulanzi)

Attaching the tripod head to the top of the trekking pole will turn this piece of kit into a monopod. The quick release design allows for quick and easy transition between modes.

Offering a height of 60 to 140 centimeters (1.9 to 4.6ft) and supporting a maximum load of 3kg or 6.6lb (although Ulanzi doesn’t recommend over 1kg or 2.2lb).

Ideal for low-angled shots, the mini tripod setting can be adjusted to three different heights by positioning the legs at 20, 50, or 80 degree angle, and the rubber feet add grip.

If you get the urge to take a selfie while out hiking, the TT35 offers a selfie stick with a quarter-inch adapter you can mount devices with a quarter-inch threaded hole including phone clamps, GoPros, DJI, and Insta360 action cameras.

Hiking poles

Last but not least and this tripod’s true unique selling point, the trekking poles can be adjusted from 19.2 inches (49 centimeters) to 51.18 inches (130 centimeters). A sponge handle with wrist strap and sweat-absorbent and skid resistant groove design claims to add comfort and stability.

Pricing and availability

The Ulanzi TT35 Hiking Stick Tripod is currently available on their website for pre-order now with early bird pricing of $199 / £159 / AU$380 for the full five functions.

This is available on the first 50 in-stock items only and the offer ends on May 6.

You can also purchase individual elements of the TT35, such as just the monopod kit for $148 / £119, the hiking poles alone for $69 / £55, or just the mini tripod for $79 / £64.

If this everything tripod is all a bit over the top for you, take a look at our top travel tripod picks.