TTArtisan shows true colors – follows up film canister LED light with RGB version

TTArtisan launches modern RGB LED light that looks like a film canister, so you can emit all the colors of the rainbow and look the retro biz while you're at it

It should come as no surprise that TTArtisan has released an RGB version of its unapologetically kitsch film-canister-shaped LED light. The TTArtisan Mini RGB LED Light follows the outfit's Mini LED Light, which has been crying out for an RGB companion ever since the original's release a couple of months ago.

As with its predecessor, this quirky LED light makes a fun alternative to the best LED light panels, as it's virtually indistinguishable from a roll of 35mm film, if it weren't for the presence of a USB-C port and a positively diddy LED light panel. TTArtisan has even gone so far as to package units in convincing film-canister-esque boxes. Best of all, it's more or less retained the original's paltry price tag, $10.90 / £12.90 / AU$45.81. 

