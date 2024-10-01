TTArtisan shows true colors – follows up film canister LED light with RGB version

It should come as no surprise that TTArtisan has released an RGB version of its unapologetically kitsch film-canister-shaped LED light. The TTArtisan Mini RGB LED Light follows the outfit's Mini LED Light, which has been crying out for an RGB companion ever since the original's release a couple of months ago.

As with its predecessor, this quirky LED light makes a fun alternative to the best LED light panels, as it's virtually indistinguishable from a roll of 35mm film, if it weren't for the presence of a USB-C port and a positively diddy LED light panel. TTArtisan has even gone so far as to package units in convincing film-canister-esque boxes. Best of all, it's more or less retained the original's paltry price tag, $10.90 / £12.90 / AU$45.81.

The mint green coloring on the new TTArtisan Mini RGB LED Light is giving me serious Fujicolor vibes, making this a great stocking filler for the film-camera faithful or retro digital camera hipster.

(Image credit: TTArtisan)

The light itself measures just 1.73 x 1.14in / 4.4 x 2.9cm and comes with a magnetic cold-shoe mount so you can fix it to the top of your camera, a USB-C to USB-A charging cable, and a rubber cap to protect the power button. The power button is located on the top of the canister and according to TTArtisan, you: "Press the button to turn on the light. Long press the button to freely switch the colour".

The light boasts an RGB full-color spectrum from 400-750nm, otherwise, many of the core specs from the original light remain unchanged. It's still 0.5W, has an impressive CRI rating of 95+, emits 250 lumens, has a 100-degree beam angle, 15 LEDs, and weighs just 0.04lbs / 20g. The same 300mAh rechargeable battery delivers roughly 180-160 minutes of power and takes approximately an hour to charge.

And since this little light is clearly designed for casual shooting, there's a handy little loop for a lanyard (not included), so you can use the retro-chic light to offset your Fujifilm X-T5, denim jacket and corduroy jeans. Or simply stow it around your neck when not in use…

If quirky LED lights or retro gear are your thing, you might be interested in the best LED light sticks and light wands, and best film cameras.