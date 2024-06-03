Travel Photographer of the Year awards are open for entries - whatever your age or ability

Previous entrants to the competition have ranged from 88 to just five years old, and from 154 countries to date

WINNER, BEST SINGLE IMAGE IN A LANDSCAPE AND ENVIRONMENT PORTFOLIO KAZUAKI KOSEKI, JAPAN
Kazuaki Koseki from Japan won the best single image in a landscape and environment category with his image of Lake Shirakawa. He used a Nikon D4S , 70 - 200 mm lens, f8 , 30 s, ISO 100 (Image credit: Kazuaki Koseki / www.tpoty.com)

Open to amateur and professional photographers from all ages and geographic locations, the Travel Photographer of the Year 2024 awards are now open for submissions. 

Founded in 2003, the competition encourages and celebrates everyone and anyone who is interested in travel photography, with previous entrants ranging from 88 to just five years old. 

