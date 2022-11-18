Transform your photos in minutes using the power of AI in PortraitPro 23

PortraitPro 23 is the latest AI-powered retouching software by Anthropics Technology. It's designed to help photographers speed up the retouching process using AI face detection and comes with several handy tools you can use to digitally add makeup, smooth skin or remove flyaway hairs.

The latest edition of PortraitPro 23 adds some key features that make retouching your photos even easier. It now includes a stray away hair removal tool that enables you to remove unwanted, fine hairs simply by brushing over them and you can use the same tool to remove stubble. No more having to click and clone areas and do each hair individually which will save hours.

• Check out the best photo editing software (opens in new tab) complete with a range of tools for the simplest and most complex edits

For those lucky enough to own the new Macbook (opens in new tab) with the new M1 chip, it’ll come as welcome news that PortraitPro 23 (opens in new tab)is fully compatible and offers faster processing speeds by up to 60% for M1 and M2 chips. This latest version also introduced a range of creative effect brushes that allow you to completely change the color, texture and feel of your image simply choose from styles such as pop art to oil painting and watch your image transform.

The final new edition to PortraitPro 23 is a backlighting brush that lets you control background lighting, emphasize your subjects and give depth to images - perfect for when you want your subject to pop just that little bit more. As well as all these impressive new features, you can still use PortraitPro 23 to change hair color or add highlights, smooth and brighten skin with the image relighting tool and apply realistic digital makeup such as eyeshadow, eyeliner, lipstick, bronzer and mascara.

Retouching is one of those editing processes that some photographers love and some hate but tools like this are making what once was a tedious job a lot more efficient. What once would've taken hours you can now do in just a few minutes so you can get through more photos in the same time.

PortraitPro is available in three editions: PortraitPro Standard is best for photographers working with JPEG or 24-bit TIFF files, PortraitPro Studio is catered to those photographers who work with RAW files and need conversion support between different color spaces while PortraitPro Studio Max is best for people working on large numbers of images thanks to a batch mode.

Prices start at $59.95/£49.95 for the standard version, $89.95/£79.95 for studio or $179.95/ £154.95 for studio max.

Download your free trial (opens in new tab) of Portrait Pro 23 now! You can buy (opens in new tab) or upgrade (opens in new tab) to version 23 now at a special launch price of 50% off, plus, there's an exclusive extra 10% off for Digital Camera World readers with the code DCW23.

Discover the best monitors for photo editing (opens in new tab) or check out the best monitor calibrators (opens in new tab) so you can ensure your screen colors are accurate