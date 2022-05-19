This stunning Italian star-shaped city will exhibit the winners of the URBAN Photo Awards 2022

UNESCO heritage site Palmanova will be the exhibition venue of this year's winning creative images from the URBAN Photo Awards

Palmanova is the star-shaped city that will house the creative images from the URBAN Photo Awards 2022 (Image credit: URBAN Photo Awards)

The URBAN Photo Awards 2022 is a popular annual photography contest – you can enter 1 photo for FREE until 31 May – that is at the core of the Trieste Photo Days festival. The festival was founded in 2014 and it is dedicated entirely to urban photography and the exploration of contemporary life, so it makes sense to have a major competition linked to it.

This year, the URBAN Photo Awards has partnered with the governing body of the famous north-eastern Italian star-shaped city Palmanova to find an exciting exhibition spot for the winners of the awards when they are announced later this year. 

As part of the overall prize pool – which currently totals €23,000 – this "group exhibition-prize" means the showcase of a selection of the best images from the Creative category of the Single Photos Projects & Portfolios section.

The exhibition will be held in a historic ancient powder magazine, Polveriera Napoleonica, which was commissioned by Napoleon in the early 19th century and is now used as a cultural hub for events and exhibitions like this one. 

The exhibition will be open from 1 October to 15 November, as part of Palmanova Creativa, a celebration of Palmanova's 5 years as a UNESCO City, and the Photo Days Tour 2022 from the Trieste during Trieste Photo Days festival.

To get the chance to see your creative image on display in Palmanova, enter URBAN Photo Awards 2022 by 31 May 2022.

