This must-see Joel Meyerowitz exhibition explores the work and process of a photography icon

By
published

Temporal Aspects is a retrospective journey through the career of Joel Meyerowitz

Joel Meyerowitz
(Image credit: © Joel Meyerowitz, Courtesy Howard Greenberg Gallery)

Joel Meyerowitz ranks among the greatest photographers of all time, and a new exhibition will provide an insight into the mind of the photography icon.

Joel Meyerowitz: Temporal Aspects is a comprehensive retrospective exhibition scheduled to open on October 5, 2024, at the NSU Art Museum in Florida. The show will celebrate the museum's recent acquisition of 1,800 works by Meyerowitz and its dedication to showcasing great photography.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

Related articles