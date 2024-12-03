This monster Fujifilm camera can spot you from over 2 miles away

This awesome video shows off Fujifilm's 20-3200mm superzoom surveillance camera – just don't expect to be adding one to your holiday wishlist

A new video from Fujifilm shows off the "world’s longest 1600mm telephoto and 40x optical zoom" camera – although don't get too excited, it's not meant for you.

Originally announced last year, but now teased in a new video on Fujifilm's YouTube channel (see below), one thing is abundantly clear – this is certainly not a consumer camera. The camera is aimed at security or surveillance applications, with Fujifilm suggesting the camera might be widely used in border security on bridges, ports, or airports, as well as in remote inspection of infrastructure.

