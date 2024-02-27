This mobile phone sensor banishes blurred photos forever!

By Chris George
published

Prophesee's revolutionary Metavision Deblur tech gets full premiere at MWC 2024 on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 devices

Prophesee Metavision
(Image credit: Prophesee)

French company Prophesee is promising that blurred mobile phone photos will become a thing of the past, with a new technology it has been developing with chip giant Qualcomm. 

The Metavision deblur system uses a secondary event camera sensor that can create pinsharp images of fast-moving subjects, even in total darkness. The sensor uses a new kind of pixel that only records when its sense change of movement - and does so continuously, unlike a traditional sensor that only records a limited number of times a second.

The Prophesee Metavision event camera works alongside a conventional RGB phone camera to create the blur-busting imaging solution (Image credit: Prophesee)

The magic then happens by synchronizing this event-based camera sensor with the image from a normal RGB sensor. This then uses AI to eliminate the blur that you would get with the a normal camera. The Metavision system is said to give you the motion-stopping capability of a 10,000 frame-per-second camera.

Prophecy has been working with Qualcomm for the last year and, at MWC 2024, has announced that it is now ready to go into production - adding the Metavision shake-busting technology to the latest generation of Android handsets using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

(Image credit: Prophesee)

Dancers from the Paris Opera Ballet were used to demonstrate the deblurring results achieved with Metavision on device running the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform.   (Image credit: Prophesee)

“We have made significant progress since we announced this collaboration in February 2023, achieving the technical milestones that demonstrate the impressive impact on image quality our event-based technology has in mobile devices containing Snapdragon mobile platforms. As a result, our Metavision Deblur solution has now reached production readiness,” said Luca Verre, CEO and co-founder of Prophesee. “We look forward to unleashing the next generation of Smartphone's photography and video with Prophesee's Metavision.”

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 11 Pro.


He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

Related articles