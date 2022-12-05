This is the world's first 64-bit camera – but that may not mean what you think

Pixii, a French camera manufacturer known for producing a modern Leica M-mount camera, has now announced a new 2023 body that will become the world's first 64-bit camera – but the 64-bit might not be what you expect.

When you hear 64-bit, you might be thinking about color science. And if you were, you might also be thinking that there have been other 64-bit cameras before. And you'd be correct. In actual fact, though, the reference to 64-bit relates to the computing power of the new Pixii camera itself.

The new camera features the same 26MP APS-C sensor of previous Pixii camera (opens in new tab) iterations, but possesses a new 64-bit processor to handle imaging data. Why the need for 64-bit processors was needed for a 26MP APS-C sensor is yet to be clarified, or what the benefits might be other than quicker image recoding to the built-in storage.

(Image credit: Pixii)

(Image credit: Pixii)

The take-home, however, is that this camera manufactured by French artisans is the first 64-bit processor camera in the world – beating the leading names in the industry such as Sony, Canon, Nikon and of course Leica, from which the Pixii takes its design cues.

Apart from this potentially misleading headline spec, the Pixii is actually a very attractive camera if you want a digital Leica-style camera with an M-mount, but are reluctant to shell out big bucks for the red dot. Here can pay anywhere from roughly $2,850 - $3,330 (around £2,240 - £2,716 / AU$4,060 - AU$4,920) depending whether you choose 16GB, 32GB, 64GB or 128GB of integrated storage.

(Image credit: Pixii)

(Image credit: Pixii)

You will also find an interactive viewfinder that offers state-of-the-art LED-lit frame lines for 28mm, 35mm, 40mm and 50mm M-lenses, as well as offering dynamic information such as exposure indications, and the exact exposure compensation that the camera is implementing.

Along with a native monochrome mode, this camera is just like a Leica – but from the future. While its 64-bit shouting point might simply seem like a bit of good marketing, when you look closer at the Pixii it does make sense for those looking to have that new Leica rangefinder experience, with extra bells and whistles that are still missing on the latest Leica M11 – and of course for a far lower price tag. Even though the cost might still be expensive to many, this is certainly a product aimed at a very niche market.