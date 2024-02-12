This is the most impressive tripod the world has ever seen

By Ben Andrews
published

Edelkrone launches Tripod X: the first motorized, automatic tripod you can actually buy

Edelkrone Tripod X
(Image credit: Edelkrone)

In early 2023 we were stunned when Benro showed off its vision of a tripod of the Future: Theta, a motorized, auto self-levelling tripod. Well, now it seems Benro isn't the only company in town working on a smart motorized tripod. Edelkrone, which specialises in pro-grade cinema supports like tripods, heads and sliders, has launched Tripod X: the world's first motorized tripod. While Benro might have been first to tease its Theta prototype, Edelkrone has beaten Benro to market.

(Image credit: Edelkrone)

The showcase feature of Tripod X is its auto self levelling. This uses a gyroscope accelerometer built into the crown of the tripod which automatically controls motors within the legs, raising and lowering each leg until your camera is level. The system works independently, with no user intervention or app pairing required.

In addition to simply levelling the tripod, the system can also be used to capture captivating timelapse sequences, as the tripod smoothly transitions between two different positions. A trigger port on the tripod makes this possible, by connecting to your camera via an optional cable .

(Image credit: Edelkrone)

Tripod X is controlled via a button interface and small display built into the crown of the tripod, which includes direct controls for raising and lowering the legs, a shortcut button for instant levelling, and even speed controls so you can choose between faster or quieter performance. Remote control via the Edelkrone app is due soon, enabling smart device interaction with Tripod X, as well as other Edelkrone products.

(Image credit: Edelkrone)

Tripod X has a height range of 34cm to 148cm, depending leg extension and also the spread of the legs. The leg spreader bars have been designed to operate while you're standing up, improving user ergonomics and enabling faster set-up & packing away.

(Image credit: Edelkrone)

As Edelkrone's focus is professional video equipment, the motors in Tripod X are rated to lift up to 20kg, while the tripod itself weighs 9kg. That's heavy even by video tripod standards, but once in position, you can let the motors do all the lifting for you. Power comes from a removable 12v power tool battery. This is said deliver weeks of usage per charge (based on an average of 300 motorized adjustments), and both battery and charger are included with the tripod.

The Edelkrone Tripod X is available to buy now, priced at $2,599.

(Image credit: Edelkrone)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Andrews
Ben Andrews

Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys. 

Related articles