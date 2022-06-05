This is how to impress photo competition juries, says top judge Christie Goodwin

It’s very important that you capture something that you like, and that you don’t start copying something else that you’ve seen. Because once you do that, you lose the essence of the picture.

So capture something you really love – if you’re passionate about shooting birds, shoot birds; if you’re passionate about squirrels, shoot squirrels; or if it’s photographing houses, then go where your passion lies.

If you have the passion for something then you will be able to capture the soul of it; this is the thing that will be expressed in the picture and people will be able to see the passion in the picture.

Of course you have to be careful – the image has to be sharp, there are some little technical details that you have to keep in mind – but overall it is the impact the whole picture has on the viewer.

When we judges stand over the pictures, there are pictures that you’re drawn to immediately, that just capture your eyes, because of the coolers or sometimes because of the composition – perhaps there’s no one straight line – but something that draws you in immediately.

And that’s what you need to have in your picture, something that captures the viewer when they look at it. You have to seduce the viewer, basically, and you can best do that with something that you’re passionate about.