This $34 matchbox-sized camera takes photos, videos and sticks to your fridge

Have you ever wanted a camera the size of a matchbox that takes stills and movies, has an optical viewfinder, records voice notes and can also stick to your fridge? Of course you have. And how about one with Hello Kitty on it? Who hasn't!

Well, Tokina – best known for for camera lenses, such as the newly announced Tokina ATX-M 11-18mm f/2.8 E – has just released a new toy camera that ticks all the above boxes: the Pieni II.

Pieni is Finnish for "small" – and that's certainly the case with this tiny camera that measures just 51 x 36 x 18mm and weighs a paltry 18g (excluding the microSD memory card you'll need to capture your recordings).

Being a novelty toy camera, you won't be getting this for image quality; you can see samples here (opens in new tab), where quality is described as "a tasteful image like a watercolor painting or oil painting.

"The depiction, which is not as clear as the latest cameras and smartphones, is fresh… It is suitable for colorful subjects where the subject can be identified by its color, as it does not capture sharp outlines like a normal camera."

The Pieni II it packs a 1.31MP 1/10 type CMOS image sensor capable of capturing 1280 x 1024 images and 720p video at 30p, and features a built-in lithium-ion rechargeable battery.

(Image credit: Kenko Tokina)

The camera is available in grey, mint, peach and orange color variations. However, if none of those are saccharin enough for you, there are four designs featuring characters from Sanrio: Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, Pompompurin and Pochacco.

The standard Pieni II will set you back ¥4,880 (approximately $34 / £30 / AU$50) while the Sanrio versions cost ¥6,580 ($46 / £40 / AU$68). All versions are available now, with the exception of the Pompompurin variant that will release on October 07. The original Pieni never saw release outside Japan, so you'll need to head to eBay (opens in new tab) or your favorite importer if you want to grab one.

