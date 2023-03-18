Watch video: This camera transforms into Optimus Prime!

Sometimes, a camera is more than meets the eye. That is literally the case with this Canon EOS R5, which is actually a Transformer – a robot in disguise.

Yes, last year I wrote a story about the collaboration between Canon and Transformers (specifically, the toy manufacturer Takara Tomy) that led to the creation of this Canon EOS R5 (opens in new tab) and Canon RF 24-105mm f/4L (opens in new tab) that transforms into Optimus Prime.

And, because I'm as big an Eighties toy geek as I am a camera geek, I went ahead and bought one.

As you can see in the video above, the camera… uh, the Canon Optimus Prime R5… is an astonishingly accurate replica of the real EOS R5. Indeed, it's a scale model of the full frame mirrorless camera – and aside from the size, it's largely indistinguishable from the real thing.

(Interestingly enough, it's very close in size to the Canon EOS R50 (opens in new tab) – which, again interestingly enough, I used to film the above video.)

I was surprised to find out that the control dials actually turn and the shutter button can be depressed, though obviously they don't do anything else. I was also surprised that, to attach and remove the lens (and also to attach and remove Prime's torso when transforming him) you actually have to turn the lens and lock it into the mount. A small touch, but a very cool one.

Prime comes with a couple of accessories, namely a mini R5 of his own that he can hold in his hands (along with the Matrix of Leadership, which he can hold or store in his chest).

It's been over 30 years since I've transformed a Transformer – and I did it without looking at the instructions, just like I did as a kid – and it took me about 20 minutes. As you can see, I was probably more pleased with myself than a 42-year-old man should be.

If you want one of your own, you'll need to order directly from Takara Tomy in Japan. You can choose between Optimus Prime (opens in new tab) and the just-announced Nemesis Prime (opens in new tab) – the evil Decepticon dark mirror version of Prime, due to ship on October 28. They cost ¥19,800 (approximately $145 / £120 / AU$210) apiece. Pre-orders are open now and products start shipping in February 2023.

It doesn't take pictures, but it's a heck of a lot cheaper than an actual R5. Looks cooler on my shelf, too!

