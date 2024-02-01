ThinkTank has thought of just about everything with their new compact camera bag aimed at hikers

By Hannah Rooke
published

Think Tank's new backpack is the perfect blend of style, comfort, practicality, and price

Think Tank BackLight Sprint 15L
(Image credit: ThinkTank)

Finding the perfect camera backpack sometimes feels like you’re trying to find the pot of gold at the end of a rainbow. I’m yet to find the perfect bag and even though I own several I love, I feel something is missing from all of them. ThinkTank has just launched a new lightweight backpack for photographers on the go, the BackLight Sprint 15L and it pretty much ticks all the boxes. 

The Think Tank BackLight Sprint 15L is aimed at photographers who love to hike and explore due to its slim, compact design. Despite its size, it can still hold a standard-sized mirrorless camera such as a Nikon Z7 II (you would need something a bit bigger to house the Nikon Z9) plus three zoom lenses or several shorter lenses and some additional accessories such as a flash, filter holder, or light meter

Fitted with two harness systems for ultimate comfort, the chest and waist straps help alleviate the weight from your shoulders, even on long hikes. The detachable waist strap and full rear opening also make it easy to change lenses on the move so you don’t need to keep taking your bag off and putting it down to switch up your gear.

(Image credit: ThinkTank)

On the front of the rucksack, there is a large 2L pocket for personal items such as a wallet, keys, a map or a portable charger. Two more side pockets can accommodate a one-liter bottle and a decent-sized tripod – not just a travel tripod! There is also space on the front of the bag where you can attach straps to secure a coat when not in use or even your drone if you’re desperate to take it with you (although be careful of the propeller blade as it can break quite easily). 

As you’d expect from a bag designed for the outdoors, it has a durable water-repellent coating on the exterior and a seam-sealed rain cover is included for added protection should the heavens open. An occurrence that if you like in the UK is very likely!

Choose to blend into nature with the green color option or go for something more classic with the grey - both look smart and stylish and best of all, it doesn’t scream it’s a camera backpack. Prices start at about £198/$139/AU$207 and it is now available to order from most good camera retailers. 

