Think Tank releases backpack specifically designed for mirrorless cameras

Purveyors of travel solutions for camera enthusiasts ThinkTank have designed and created a new bag, specifically for mirrorless cameras.

The compact and versatile 19 litres Mirrorless Mover Backpack was created for modern mirrorless cameras, and retails at $149.75 / £136.99

It has handy dividers so the backpack can be customized depending on the type and amount of kit you want to fill it with.

Depending on the layout you choose, it can hold a standard mirrorless camera with four to six lenses, and a few accessories, or a camera with a professional zoom trui including a 70-200mm f/2.8 with an extended lens hood.

Alternatively, the bag can hold a camera, two lenses, a flash, and a fleece jacket.

Think Tank CEO Doug Murdoch is excited about the new backpack:

"The Mirrorless Mover Backpack is designed to carry and protect today's mirrorless camera systems, allowing photographers to focus on capturing the perfect shot without worrying about the safety of their equipment. With the full set of dividers and built-in horizontal division, they have the flexibility to customize the backpack to their specific needs, whether they're transporting a full photo set or combining it with personal items."

Ready for any weather, the lightweight backpack weighs only 1.33kg, and comes with a rain cover.

(Image credit: ThinkTank)

Other key features include:

Four colors - campfire orange, cool grey, coast green, and marine blue

Large 5-liter front pocket fits a light jacket and/or other personal items

Flip-top lid with magnetic closure provides quick access to front pocket

A foam-protected sleeve fits most 14” laptops

Zippered security pocket in front pocket with clear material to see contents

Expandable side pockets and locking compression straps for water bottles and/or travel tripod

Padded shoulder straps with adjustable sternum strap

Anatomical back panel design

Lumbar pass-through fits Think Tank Pro Speed Belt (not included)

Tuck-away waist stabilizer strap

Flat base allows bag to stand up on its own

Weight-centered top grab handle

High-quality YKK RC zippers

