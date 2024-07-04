Think Tank releases backpack specifically designed for mirrorless cameras

"The Mirrorless Mover Backpack is designed to carry and protect today's mirrorless camera systems"

ThinkTank Mirrorless Mover Backpack
(Image credit: ThinkTank)

Purveyors of travel solutions for camera enthusiasts ThinkTank have designed and created a new bag, specifically for mirrorless cameras.

The compact and versatile 19 litres Mirrorless Mover Backpack was created for modern mirrorless cameras, and retails at $149.75 / £136.99

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

