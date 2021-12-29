These are the best photos of 2021, according to Picfair

Picfair has published its selection of the top images of 2021, whittled down from over 10 million uploads contributed by 600,000 photographers across 130 different countries among its community.

A London, England-based photography platform, Picfair enables users to list their images for sale and single-use licensing. The service has helped thousands of photographers sell their images online as digital downloads, as well as prints shipped directly to customers.

• Read more: Best website builders for photographers

Regarded as one of the fastest-growing creative startups, Picfair welcomes every level of photographer from beginners to award-winning pros. Anyone can set up a free portfolio and have their images presented to a global marketplace with full control over pricing and how their images will be used and licensed.

The Best of Picfair 2021 ranking was compiled via a combination of quality curation algorithms, social media channels, and Picfair’s own in-house photography experts. The full gallery of best images can be viewed on Picfair's website, though we have selected our personal favorites to share with you below.

The top images feature a range of subjects from a Peruvian farmer, humpback whales, a bulldog, a snake to an erupting volcano. What a great year for photography!

Humpback whales bubble net feeding in Alaska (Image credit: Collette / Picfair)

Antetokounmpo basketball court Athens (Image credit: Dimitris Tzankatian / Picfair)

The green vine snake (Image credit: Sumeet Pingale / Picfair)

Beautiful cityscape at night with vibrant neon signs and lights. Taken in Hong Kong (Image credit: Ernest Lee / Picfair)

A British Bulldog looks out from a pub window (Image credit: Tony Skerl / Picfair)

A patch of light illuminating the church at the lake, Switzerland (Image credit: Dominique Dubied / Picfair)

Amazing large format of Icelandic volcano (Image credit: Ruzena / Picfair)

A Peruvian farmer at his farm feeding his llamas. Chinchero, Peru. (Image credit: Sony Thomas / Picfair)

Great Grey Owl, Colchester zoo. (Image credit: Doug Wallace / Picfair)

A big thanks to Picfair and the contributing photographers for supplying us with these spectacular images. Be sure to check out the services offered by Picfair to have your images viewed and purchased when featured on a global marketplace, assisted by Picfair every step of the way.

It is important to note that your copyright is always protected by Picfair and you will always retain ownership of images that have been licensed for use to third parties. Let's look forward to the outstanding developments in photography that we can no doubt expect to see in 2022.

