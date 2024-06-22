The world's first dash cam with 4K cameras at front AND rear

Miofive has launched what we think is the world's first dash cam kit that comes with two 4K cameras - one for recording the road in front, and the other to record what is behind you.

We have review many of the best front-and-rear dash cams - and all of them either offer a better quality camera to the front, or provide two cams that are less than 4K quality.

There are some that would argue, that you don't need 4K - although increasing the best dash cams offer this. But given that the whole point, for most drivers, is to record footage in case there is an accident - any extra detail could be very vital for proving guilt, or identifying the exact sequence of events.

The Miofive S1 Ultra has 8MP sensors in both of its cameras, that captures 4K coverage at 30fps - to ensure you have all the angles covered. The front camera module offers an angle of view of 140° , whilst the smaller rear unit offers a 112° view of the road behind. The maximum apertures of the two are f/1.8 and f/2 respectively.

Miofive S1 Ultra front camera (Image credit: Miofive)

Miofive S1 Ultra rear camera (Image credit: Miofive)

The S1 Ultra has built-in GPS to record your position, and the front unit has a 3-inch LCD IPS display.

If you invest in the optional hardwire kit (costing $30/£30), you get a choice of 24-hour parking modes. These modes use a G-Sensor to offer 1fps timelapse video or collision detection.

There is Bluetooth and dual-channel Wi-Fi so that you can control the dashcam and view footage remotely on an Apple or Android phone. You can also store footage on a removable memory card. A 64GB MicroSD is provided with the kit, but you can upgrade to storage up to a 512GB card if you wish.

The Miofive S1 Ultra can be bought for $169.99 / $199.99 - but currently, there are introductory coupons on Amazon that can be applied to reduce by £30/$40.

We hope to bring you a full test soon. We were impressed with the earlier Miofive 4K Dash Cam with its single camera - so hope the two-camera S1 Ultra will follow in the same tracks..