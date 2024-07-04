The Wildlife Photographer of the Year has landed in the iconic Eden Project

Having spent three days searching for polar bears through thick fog, the expedition vessel Nima was on changed course. It turned and headed to where there was still some sea ice. Here Nima encountered a younger and an older male polar bear. Just before midnight, the young male clambered onto a small iceberg and, using its strong paws, clawed away to carve out a bed before drifting off to sleep

The winning images of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition are now on display at the world famous Eden Project in Cornwall, England.

After receiving over 50,000 entries, the winners and finalists were announced in February, and the images will now be displayed at the Eden Project from July 1 to September 1.

The winning image, above, was taken by British amateur photographer Nima Sarikhani, who took home the Wildlife Photographer of the Year People's Choice Award.

Dr Doug Gurr, director of the Natural History Museum, said: “We are facing urgent biodiversity and climate crises, and photography is a powerful catalyst for change.

"The Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition reveals some of nature’s most wondrous sights whilst offering hope and achievable actions visitors can take to help protect the natural world.”

Death in Waiting, Pietro Formis, Rijeka, Croatia

(Image credit: © Pietro Formis / Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

"Pietro approached the stargazer with care so as not to disturb it. Combining the concentrated light from the flash with a slow shutter speed and deliberate movement from his camera, Pietro presents the stargazer lit through a curtain of turquoise water."

Equipment used: Canon EOS R5, 100mm f2.8 lens, 1/6 at f/16, ISO 160, Marelux housing, Inon Z-330 strobe + Marelux SOFT snoot



Ghost Cat, Sinheng Tse, Guangzhou Zoo, Guangdong, China

(Image credit: © Sinheng Tse / Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

"As this South China tiger paced around, Sinheng noticed the contrast between the pattern of its fur and the bars of the cage. The species is now extinct in the wild due to decades of persecution, and this individual is one of fewer than 200 left in zoos across China.



Just 70 years ago, an estimated 4,000 South China tigers roamed the southern forests - a habitat that’s since been fragmented or cleared for agriculture. The last confirmed sighting of a wild South China tiger was in 1988.



It’s believed that all captive South China tigers are descended from just six wild individuals."

Equipment used: Canon EOS R6, 100–500mm f4.5–7.1 lens, 1/1000 at f/7.1, ISO 20000

The Vanishing Seal, Bruno D'Amicis, Greece

(Image credit: © Bruno D'Amicis / Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

"Beneath the clifftop where Bruno lay hidden, a Mediterranean monk seal glided through the shallows before disappearing into a cave. Masked by the reflections on the water, the seal appears to be almost vanishing in front of our eyes - an apt metaphor given that the species is on the brink of extinction.



Working under permit and with the aim of raising awareness of this little-known mammal, Bruno reached the cliff before daylight. Lying on a tiny ledge, he monitored the seals on his camera screen so as not to disturb them."

Equipment used: Canon EOS R5, 24–70mm f2.8 lens at 70mm, 1/250 at f/3.5, ISO 3200

Reflections on a Waterworld, Barbara Dall’Angelo, Guadalquivir Marshes, Andalucía, Spain

(Image credit: © Barbara Dall’Angelo / Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

"Flying in a little Cessna plane over the inland sea of rice paddies, Barbara was hoping for a striking reflective composition. What she hadn’t expected was this strange optical illusion, with the lower rectangular fields reflecting the sky as if from a sloping wall."

Equipment used: Nikon D800, 70–200mm f2.8 lens, 1/800 at f/6.3, ISO 800

Face of the Forest, Vishnu Gopal, Tapiraí, São Paulo, Brazil

(Image credit: © Vishnu Gopal / Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

"Finding hoofprints on a forest track near his campsite, Vishnu waited nearby. An hour later, the tapir appeared. Using a long exposure and torchlight to capture texture and movement, Vishnu framed the tapir, head turned to the side, as it emerged from the forest."

Equipment used: Nikon D850, 14–24mm f2.8 lens at 14mm, 1/30 at f6.3, ISO 1600, torch

Launched in 1995, the competition now receives stunning photographs from 95 countries across all continents, highlighting the stunning biodiversity of this planet, and the challenges it faces.

The Eden Project was opened in 2001 as an experimental garden to encourage people to reconnect with nature, as well as an educational charity and a social enterprise all rolled into one. The site sits on a reclaimed china pit, and is dominated by two large enclosures consisting of conjoining domes, home to thousands of plant species living inside their own natural biome.

The 59th exhibition will be available for public viewing around the world throughout the year at other locations too.

