The Wildlife Photographer of the Year has landed in the iconic Eden Project

There will be plenty of opportunities to view the stunning images as they tour around the world this year

Having spent three days searching for polar bears through thick fog, the expedition vessel Nima was on changed course. It turned and headed to where there was still some sea ice. Here Nima encountered a younger and an older male polar bear. Just before midnight, the young male clambered onto a small iceberg and, using its strong paws, clawed away to carve out a bed before drifting off to sleep
The winning images of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition are now on display at the world famous Eden Project in Cornwall, England. 

After receiving over 50,000 entries, the winners and finalists were announced in February, and the images will now be displayed at the Eden Project from July 1 to September 1. 

