The Sony A6400 is a powerful compact camera that's just £769 with Amazon Prime

It's the final day of the Amazon Prime sale, but the seasonal Amazon Prime camera deals are still here until midnight - so the fantastic deal on the Sony A6400 won't be around for long!

Amazon is currently offering the Sony A6400 with the Sony 16-50 mm f/3.5-5.6 Power Zoom lens for just £769 - that's a sweet £230 saving!

Sony announced the A6400 APS-C format mirrorless camera back in 2019 - but it is still one of the best budget vlogging cameras around. With its 24-megapixel APS-C sensor and 4K video shooting, it is a good choice for someone who wants to get into the pleasures of interchangeable lens photography.

The Sony A6400 stands out as one of the best budget APS-C mirrorless cameras due to its superb video quality. While its capabilities in still photography are impressive, its 4K video capture is exceptional, recorded as downsampled 6K footage. The 3-inch touchscreen flips up 180 degrees, making it ideal for vloggers who need a forward-facing display.

Sony's renowned eye autofocus, proven to perform brilliantly in countless tests, works excellently here, even for single-handed shooting. For those interested in post-production, the A6400 includes HLG and S-Log editing formats, and it features an HDMI output for using an external recorder.