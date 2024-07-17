The Sony A6400 is a powerful compact camera that's just £769 with Amazon Prime

By
published

Popular Sony A6400 is now cheaper this Amazon Prime Day with an impressive £769 price tag

Sony A6400
(Image credit: Future)

It's the final day of the Amazon Prime sale, but the seasonal  Amazon Prime camera deals are still here until midnight - so the fantastic deal on the Sony A6400 won't be around for long!

Amazon is currently offering the Sony A6400 with the Sony 16-50 mm f/3.5-5.6 Power Zoom lens for just £769 - that's a sweet £230 saving!

Sony A6400 + 16-50mm | was £999 | now £769 Save £230 at Amazon

Sony A6400 + 16-50mm | was £999 | now £769
Save £230 at Amazon It's one of our top choices for the best camera for vlogging and is one of the best-selling mirrorless models. It's a feature-packed snapper with support for S-log3 and S-log2, a flip-up 16:9 rear touch display, and, of course, Sony's superb autofocus tracking. 

View Deal
Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

