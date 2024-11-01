The Photographic Adventure Company launches the brand new Amateur Motorsport Photography Awards

By
published

The awards open for submissions on November 04, and you can enter free if you register interest this weekend

The Amateur Motorsport Photography Awards 2024
(Image credit: The Amateur Motorsport Photography Awards 2024)

The Photographic Adventure Company Ltd is a family run tour operator specializing in luxury, exclusive and VIP photography experiences, and it just launched the first Amateur Motorsport Photography Awards (AMPA).

The contest aims to recognize and reward the exceptional work of amateur motorsport photographers across the UK.

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

