The Photographic Adventure Company launches the brand new Amateur Motorsport Photography Awards

The Photographic Adventure Company Ltd is a family run tour operator specializing in luxury, exclusive and VIP photography experiences, and it just launched the first Amateur Motorsport Photography Awards (AMPA).

The contest aims to recognize and reward the exceptional work of amateur motorsport photographers across the UK.

Created by Greg Childs, the founder of The The Photographic Adventure Company Ltd, Childs wanted to create an event that recognized the “often overlooked talent of countless amateur motorsport photographers who dedicate their time and passion to capturing stunning motorsport images from the spectator’s perspective at race circuits up and down the UK.”

The awards are sponsored by The Pit Stop, Vanguard, Castle Combe Circuit, Bob Books, and Silverstone.

He said: “I firmly believe that amateur motorsport photographers play a vital and crucial role in the motorsport world and community. Their unique perspectives and creative vision often result in extraordinary images that deserve to be celebrated. AMPA provides a platform to showcase that incredible talent and inspire a new generation of motorsport photographers.”

All shortlisted entries will be published in the Amateur Motorsport Photography Awards Book 2024.

Expect to see incredible images from Goodwood Festival of Speed, Silverstone Circuit, and the British Grand Prix.

The awards open for submissions on Monday 04 November at 10:00am, and close on Saturday 30 November at 23:59.

Shortlisted entries will be announced in December 2024, and the winners will be released in January 2025.

The competition is for UK residents only and free to enter if you pre-register before 10:00am GMT on 04 November, and the costs thereafter are:

£5.00 for a single image entry

£12.00 for three entries

£15.00 for five entries (the maximum)

Interested in applying? Check out our guides to the best cameras for sports photography, the best tripod, and the best telephoto lenses.