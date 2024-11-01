The Photographic Adventure Company launches the brand new Amateur Motorsport Photography Awards

The awards open for submissions on November 04, and you can enter free if you register interest this weekend
(Image credit: The Amateur Motorsport Photography Awards 2024)
The Photographic Adventure Company Ltd is a family run tour operator specializing in luxury, exclusive and VIP photography experiences, and it just launched the first Amateur Motorsport Photography Awards (AMPA).
The contest aims to recognize and reward the exceptional work of amateur motorsport photographers across the UK.
Created by Greg Childs, the founder of The The Photographic Adventure Company Ltd, Childs wanted to create an event that recognized the “often overlooked talent of countless amateur motorsport photographers who dedicate their time and passion to capturing stunning motorsport images from the spectator’s perspective at race circuits up and down the UK.”
The awards are sponsored by The Pit Stop, Vanguard, Castle Combe Circuit, Bob Books, and Silverstone.
He said: “I firmly believe that amateur motorsport photographers play a vital and crucial role in the motorsport world and community. Their unique perspectives and creative vision often result in extraordinary images that deserve to be celebrated. AMPA provides a platform to showcase that incredible talent and inspire a new generation of motorsport photographers.”
All shortlisted entries will be published in the Amateur Motorsport Photography Awards Book 2024.
Expect to see incredible images from Goodwood Festival of Speed, Silverstone Circuit, and the British Grand Prix.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
The awards open for submissions on Monday 04 November at 10:00am, and close on Saturday 30 November at 23:59.
Shortlisted entries will be announced in December 2024, and the winners will be released in January 2025.
After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world.
While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features.
As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad.