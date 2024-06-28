The Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards tease us with their favorite entries

By
published

Founded in 2015, the awards seek to celebrate the lighter side of wildlife photography, and promote conservation

Two brown bear cubs hold on to their mother while walking on the beach
(Image credit: © Alexander Fine / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards)

With just over a month to go until the winners of the Nikon Comedy Wildlife are announced, the organizers have teased us by releasing their favorite entries so far.

The entries include a three headed giraffe, and a sloth taking it easy. 

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

