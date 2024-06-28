The Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards tease us with their favorite entries

With just over a month to go until the winners of the Nikon Comedy Wildlife are announced, the organizers have teased us by releasing their favorite entries so far.

The entries include a three headed giraffe, and a sloth taking it easy.

Now in its tenth year, the competition receives hundreds of entries from around the world, catching some of nature's funniest moments on camera, and giving us all something to smile about.

Founded in 2015 by professional photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks MBE and Tom Sullam, the duo wanted to create a competition that focused on the lighter side of photography, that would also help promote conservation through humor.

The competition supports a different sustainable conservation organization each year, and this year they have partnered with Whitley Fund for Nature (WFN), a UK based charity that supports conservation leaders working in their home countries across the Global South.

Over the last 30 years, the charity has channelled £20 million to more than 200 conservationists in 90 countries, “and we’re really chuffed to to be able to shine a spotlight on the amazing work they do and hope you will join us in supporting them,” say the competition.

Stefan Maier, Nikon Europe Senior General Manager Marketing says: “It’s a pleasure to be working with the Comedy Wildlife team – fantastic partners who share our commitment to generating vital awareness of conservation through the power of photography. With only one month to go to enter the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards, we’ve loved seeing all the hilarious entries so far, and look forward to receiving more entertaining wildlife shots over the next month”.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The competition is free to enter, and the top photo will win a safari in the Maasai Mara in Kenya with the Alex Walker’s Serian camps, and a homemade trophy. Other prizes include a Z30 Nikon for the Junior Category winner, Z8 Nikon kit, and a brand new iPad loaded with the latest Affinity Photo editing software for the Young Photography winner. All winners will also get a camera bag from ThinkTANK.

To mark their ten year anniversary, there will be a free exhibition of all the finalists at the Gallery@Oxo from December 10 to 16, on London’s South Bank.

But enough talk, now onto the funny animals.

(Image credit: © Anton Pretorius / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards)

(Image credit: © Harry Collins / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards)

(Image credit: © Deena Sveinsson / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards)

(Image credit: © Ingo Hamann / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards)

(Image credit: © John Mullineux / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards)

(Image credit: © Mark Koster / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards)

(Image credit: © Wendy-Kaveney / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards)

(Image credit: © Thomas van Puymbroeck / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards)

(Image credit: © Tilan Weerasinghe / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards)

Take a look at our guide to the best cameras for wildlife photography, and the best trail cameras. We've also got a guide to the best waterproof cameras.